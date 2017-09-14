Canada’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

  0
PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Complete PROFIT 500 Ranking » Complete STARTUP 50 Ranking » How to Enter »
Software developers coding

(#WOCinTech Chat)

What a difference a few lines of code can make. Software development accounts for almost a sixth of the spots on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The 71 software firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 1,343% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 8,360 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing software companies for 2017.

1. Buyatab Online
PROFIT 500: No. 2
Growth (2011–2016): 18,662%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Operates an online platform that helps merchants sell online gift cards

2. Maropost
PROFIT 500: No. 3
Growth (2011–2016): 12,983%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software

3. Sortable
PROFIT 500: No. 12
Growth (2011–2016): 4,995%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Provides automated ad-optimization software and services for online publishers

4. Unata
PROFIT 500: No. 15
Growth (2011–2016): 3,957%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for the grocery industry

5. AcuityAds
PROFIT 500: No. 18
Growth (2011–2016): 3,446%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers a self-serve programmatic platform for digital marketing clients

6. Top Hat
PROFIT 500: No. 22
Growth (2011–2016): 2,920%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates a cloud-based platform that allows post-secondary teachers to interact with students

7. Format
PROFIT 500: No. 24
Growth (2011–2016): 2,478%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides portfolio design and hosting services for creative professionals

8. Axonify
PROFIT 500: No. 25
Growth (2011–2016): 2,421%
Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Develops employee training and knowledge software for corporations

9. Motoinsight (formerly Unhaggle)
PROFIT 500: No. 26
Growth (2011–2016): 2,418%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers

10. Magnet Forensics
PROFIT 500: No. 27
Growth (2011–2016): 2,386%
Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Develops and sells digital investigation software

11. Unbounce
PROFIT 500: No. 29
Growth (2011–2016): 2,337%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page builder

12. Traction on Demand
PROFIT 500: No. 31
Growth (2011–2016): 2,272%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Develops and consults on cloud-based software, specializing in Salesforce.com implementations

13. MobileLIVE
PROFIT 500: No. 33
Growth (2011–2016): 2,147%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Builds custom mobile and Internet of Things applications and provides robotic process automation

14. ThoughtWire
PROFIT 500: No. 35
Growth (2011–2016): 1,911%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops machine-intelligence software for health care facilities and commercial buildings

15. Appnovation
PROFIT 500: No. 36
Growth (2011–2016): 1,901%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting

16. Iotum
PROFIT 500: No. 39
Growth (2011–2016): 1,783%
Revenue (2016): US$2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides software for online meetings and video and audio conference calls

17. ScribbleLive
PROFIT 500: No. 42
Growth (2011–2016): 1,742%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops content-marketing and publishing software

18. Martello Technologies
PROFIT 500: No. 48
Growth (2011–2016): 1,552%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Develops performance management software for Mitel systems

19. PageFreezer
PROFIT 500: No. 50
Growth (2011–2016): 1,491%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Archives websites and social media data for companies and government agencies

20. OutsideIQ
PROFIT 500: No. 64
Growth (2011–2016): 1,103%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based software that automates research and data analysis

21. AppCentrica
PROFIT 500: No. 65
Growth (2011–2016): 1,085%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Designs and delivers applications and other technology to large organizations

22. Obero
PROFIT 500: No. 67
Growth (2011–2016): 1,022%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Develops and sells sales performance management software

23. Big Viking Games
PROFIT 500: No. 70
Growth (2011–2016): 1,002%
Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Develops mobile and social video games

24. Devolutions
PROFIT 500: No. 74
Growth (2011–2016): 976%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Lavaltrie, Que.
What it does: Develops software for IT professionals to manage remote connections

25. Neovation
PROFIT 500: No. 78
Growth (2011–2016): 941%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Delivers online learning software and services

More fast-growing software companies:

26. 360insights (No. 79); 27. TWG (The Working Group) (No. 89); 28. NetFore Systems (No. 94); 29. GSOFT (No. 95); 30. Commerce Dynamics (No. 96); 31. Vendasta Technologies (No. 100); 32. Clickback (No. 106); 33. Big Blue Bubble (No. 112); 34. ScreenScape (No. 118); 35. Xpertdoc (No. 135); 36. LawDepot.com (No. 141); 37. gShift (No. 142); 38. Advisor Websites (No. 146); 39. Real Estate Webmasters (No. 170); 40. Copperleaf (No. 174); 41. Digital Echidna (No. 182); 42. Book4Time (No. 185); 43. Agreement Express (No. 194); 44. Symbility (No. 196); 45. Upstream Works Software (No. 204); 46. Geotab (No. 212); 47. Equicare Health (No. 217); 48. Silver Creek Software (No. 219); 49. Cority (formerly Medgate) (No. 235); 50. Spiria (No. 243); 51. Doxim (No. 300); 52. Indellient (No. 304); 53. Archon Systems (No. 307); 54. iQmetrix (No. 310); 55. Messagepoint (No. 314); 56. Optimus Information (No. 336); 57. CoreHealth Technologies (No. 337); 58. Points.com (No. 345); 59. Enghouse Systems (No. 356); 60. Emyode (No. 362); 61. Fleet Complete (No. 363); 62. EquiSoft (No. 365); 63. Scarsin (No. 386); 64. Yardstick Testing & Training (No. 394); 65. Ciao (No. 397); 66. LifeLearn (No. 414); 67. Crawford Technologies (No. 456); 68. Microdea (No. 457); 69. ClubRunner (No. 463); 70. Prophix Software (No. 483); 71. Copperstone Connect (No. 485)

PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
How construction firm Gillam Group became Canada’s Fastest Growing Company
Vets to Go is a hit with time-starved pet owners (and their furry friends)
Bioastra Technologies uses open innovation to help firms outsource R&D
Diva International grew by leading the mainstreaming of menstrual cups
Canada Goose’s global success is built on its “made in Canada” roots
How First Light Technologies taps its customers to make a better product

Key lessons from PROFIT 500 winners

How to grow your exports beyond the usual-suspect countries
How to get your employees to think more like entrepreneurs
How to turn your brilliant idea into an actual business
How to turn social media engagement into real sales

Get our daily briefing on innovation, leadership, technology & the economy.
Weekdays at 6 AM ET. Learn More »

Comments are closed.

Resources