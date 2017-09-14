Canada’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

What a difference a few lines of code can make. Software development accounts for almost a sixth of the spots on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The 71 software firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 1,343% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 8,360 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing software companies for 2017.

1. Buyatab Online

PROFIT 500: No. 2

Growth (2011–2016): 18,662%

Revenue (2016): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Operates an online platform that helps merchants sell online gift cards

2. Maropost

PROFIT 500: No. 3

Growth (2011–2016): 12,983%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software

3. Sortable

PROFIT 500: No. 12

Growth (2011–2016): 4,995%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Provides automated ad-optimization software and services for online publishers

4. Unata

PROFIT 500: No. 15

Growth (2011–2016): 3,957%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for the grocery industry

5. AcuityAds

PROFIT 500: No. 18

Growth (2011–2016): 3,446%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers a self-serve programmatic platform for digital marketing clients

6. Top Hat

PROFIT 500: No. 22

Growth (2011–2016): 2,920%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates a cloud-based platform that allows post-secondary teachers to interact with students

7. Format

PROFIT 500: No. 24

Growth (2011–2016): 2,478%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides portfolio design and hosting services for creative professionals

8. Axonify

PROFIT 500: No. 25

Growth (2011–2016): 2,421%

Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Develops employee training and knowledge software for corporations

9. Motoinsight (formerly Unhaggle)

PROFIT 500: No. 26

Growth (2011–2016): 2,418%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers

10. Magnet Forensics

PROFIT 500: No. 27

Growth (2011–2016): 2,386%

Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Develops and sells digital investigation software

11. Unbounce

PROFIT 500: No. 29

Growth (2011–2016): 2,337%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page builder

12. Traction on Demand

PROFIT 500: No. 31

Growth (2011–2016): 2,272%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.

What it does: Develops and consults on cloud-based software, specializing in Salesforce.com implementations

13. MobileLIVE

PROFIT 500: No. 33

Growth (2011–2016): 2,147%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.

What it does: Builds custom mobile and Internet of Things applications and provides robotic process automation

14. ThoughtWire

PROFIT 500: No. 35

Growth (2011–2016): 1,911%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops machine-intelligence software for health care facilities and commercial buildings

15. Appnovation

PROFIT 500: No. 36

Growth (2011–2016): 1,901%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting

16. Iotum

PROFIT 500: No. 39

Growth (2011–2016): 1,783%

Revenue (2016): US$2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides software for online meetings and video and audio conference calls

17. ScribbleLive

PROFIT 500: No. 42

Growth (2011–2016): 1,742%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops content-marketing and publishing software

18. Martello Technologies

PROFIT 500: No. 48

Growth (2011–2016): 1,552%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Develops performance management software for Mitel systems

19. PageFreezer

PROFIT 500: No. 50

Growth (2011–2016): 1,491%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Archives websites and social media data for companies and government agencies

20. OutsideIQ

PROFIT 500: No. 64

Growth (2011–2016): 1,103%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides cloud-based software that automates research and data analysis

21. AppCentrica

PROFIT 500: No. 65

Growth (2011–2016): 1,085%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Designs and delivers applications and other technology to large organizations

22. Obero

PROFIT 500: No. 67

Growth (2011–2016): 1,022%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Develops and sells sales performance management software

23. Big Viking Games

PROFIT 500: No. 70

Growth (2011–2016): 1,002%

Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Develops mobile and social video games

24. Devolutions

PROFIT 500: No. 74

Growth (2011–2016): 976%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Lavaltrie, Que.

What it does: Develops software for IT professionals to manage remote connections

25. Neovation

PROFIT 500: No. 78

Growth (2011–2016): 941%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Delivers online learning software and services

More fast-growing software companies: