Canada’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

What a difference a few lines of code can make. Software development accounts for almost a sixth of the spots on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.
The 71 software firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 1,343% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 8,360 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing software companies for 2017.
1. Buyatab Online
PROFIT 500: No. 2
Growth (2011–2016): 18,662%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Operates an online platform that helps merchants sell online gift cards
2. Maropost
PROFIT 500: No. 3
Growth (2011–2016): 12,983%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software
3. Sortable
PROFIT 500: No. 12
Growth (2011–2016): 4,995%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Provides automated ad-optimization software and services for online publishers
4. Unata
PROFIT 500: No. 15
Growth (2011–2016): 3,957%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for the grocery industry
5. AcuityAds
PROFIT 500: No. 18
Growth (2011–2016): 3,446%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers a self-serve programmatic platform for digital marketing clients
6. Top Hat
PROFIT 500: No. 22
Growth (2011–2016): 2,920%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates a cloud-based platform that allows post-secondary teachers to interact with students
7. Format
PROFIT 500: No. 24
Growth (2011–2016): 2,478%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides portfolio design and hosting services for creative professionals
8. Axonify
PROFIT 500: No. 25
Growth (2011–2016): 2,421%
Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Develops employee training and knowledge software for corporations
9. Motoinsight (formerly Unhaggle)
PROFIT 500: No. 26
Growth (2011–2016): 2,418%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers
10. Magnet Forensics
PROFIT 500: No. 27
Growth (2011–2016): 2,386%
Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Develops and sells digital investigation software
11. Unbounce
PROFIT 500: No. 29
Growth (2011–2016): 2,337%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page builder
12. Traction on Demand
PROFIT 500: No. 31
Growth (2011–2016): 2,272%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Develops and consults on cloud-based software, specializing in Salesforce.com implementations
13. MobileLIVE
PROFIT 500: No. 33
Growth (2011–2016): 2,147%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Builds custom mobile and Internet of Things applications and provides robotic process automation
14. ThoughtWire
PROFIT 500: No. 35
Growth (2011–2016): 1,911%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops machine-intelligence software for health care facilities and commercial buildings
15. Appnovation
PROFIT 500: No. 36
Growth (2011–2016): 1,901%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting
16. Iotum
PROFIT 500: No. 39
Growth (2011–2016): 1,783%
Revenue (2016): US$2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides software for online meetings and video and audio conference calls
17. ScribbleLive
PROFIT 500: No. 42
Growth (2011–2016): 1,742%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops content-marketing and publishing software
18. Martello Technologies
PROFIT 500: No. 48
Growth (2011–2016): 1,552%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Develops performance management software for Mitel systems
19. PageFreezer
PROFIT 500: No. 50
Growth (2011–2016): 1,491%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Archives websites and social media data for companies and government agencies
20. OutsideIQ
PROFIT 500: No. 64
Growth (2011–2016): 1,103%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based software that automates research and data analysis
21. AppCentrica
PROFIT 500: No. 65
Growth (2011–2016): 1,085%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Designs and delivers applications and other technology to large organizations
22. Obero
PROFIT 500: No. 67
Growth (2011–2016): 1,022%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Develops and sells sales performance management software
23. Big Viking Games
PROFIT 500: No. 70
Growth (2011–2016): 1,002%
Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Develops mobile and social video games
24. Devolutions
PROFIT 500: No. 74
Growth (2011–2016): 976%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Lavaltrie, Que.
What it does: Develops software for IT professionals to manage remote connections
25. Neovation
PROFIT 500: No. 78
Growth (2011–2016): 941%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Delivers online learning software and services
More fast-growing software companies:26. 360insights (No. 79); 27. TWG (The Working Group) (No. 89); 28. NetFore Systems (No. 94); 29. GSOFT (No. 95); 30. Commerce Dynamics (No. 96); 31. Vendasta Technologies (No. 100); 32. Clickback (No. 106); 33. Big Blue Bubble (No. 112); 34. ScreenScape (No. 118); 35. Xpertdoc (No. 135); 36. LawDepot.com (No. 141); 37. gShift (No. 142); 38. Advisor Websites (No. 146); 39. Real Estate Webmasters (No. 170); 40. Copperleaf (No. 174); 41. Digital Echidna (No. 182); 42. Book4Time (No. 185); 43. Agreement Express (No. 194); 44. Symbility (No. 196); 45. Upstream Works Software (No. 204); 46. Geotab (No. 212); 47. Equicare Health (No. 217); 48. Silver Creek Software (No. 219); 49. Cority (formerly Medgate) (No. 235); 50. Spiria (No. 243); 51. Doxim (No. 300); 52. Indellient (No. 304); 53. Archon Systems (No. 307); 54. iQmetrix (No. 310); 55. Messagepoint (No. 314); 56. Optimus Information (No. 336); 57. CoreHealth Technologies (No. 337); 58. Points.com (No. 345); 59. Enghouse Systems (No. 356); 60. Emyode (No. 362); 61. Fleet Complete (No. 363); 62. EquiSoft (No. 365); 63. Scarsin (No. 386); 64. Yardstick Testing & Training (No. 394); 65. Ciao (No. 397); 66. LifeLearn (No. 414); 67. Crawford Technologies (No. 456); 68. Microdea (No. 457); 69. ClubRunner (No. 463); 70. Prophix Software (No. 483); 71. Copperstone Connect (No. 485)
