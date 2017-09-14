Vancouver’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Vancouver, British Columbia

With a thriving technology sector and access to growing markets across the Pacific, it’s little wonder that business is booming in Vancouver. More than a tenth of the names on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies are headquartered in and around the city.

The 56 firms from Metro Vancouver on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 1,321% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 5,629 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Vancouver’s fastest-growing companies for 2017.

1. Buyatab Online
PROFIT 500: No. 2
Growth (2011–2016): 18,662%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Operates an online platform that helps merchants sell online gift cards

2. Milo Enterprises
PROFIT 500: No. 6
Growth (2011–2016): 7,227%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures home, garden and electronic pest control products

3. Canada Drives
PROFIT 500: No. 8
Growth (2011–2016): 6,850%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Facilitates auto financing and credit services for consumers through an online portal

4. Adroit Overseas Enterprises
PROFIT 500: No. 11
Growth (2011–2016): 5,670%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Exports agricultural products such as grains, pulses and oilseeds

5. Centurion Trucking
PROFIT 500: No. 13
Growth (2011–2016): 4,555%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Provides freight transportation services across North America, primarily for food and beverage clients

6. RecycleSmart Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 14
Growth (2011–2016): 4,521%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Manages waste and recycling programs for businesses

7. Merchant Advance Capital
PROFIT 500: No. 19
Growth (2011–2016): 3,055%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides financing to small- and mid-sized businesses

8. Unbounce
PROFIT 500: No. 29
Growth (2011–2016): 2,337%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page builder

9. Traction on Demand
PROFIT 500: No. 31
Growth (2011–2016): 2,272%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Develops and consults on cloud-based software, specializing in Salesforce.com implementations

10. Appnovation
PROFIT 500: No. 36
Growth (2011–2016): 1,901%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting

11. Eco Paving
PROFIT 500: No. 47
Growth (2011–2016): 1,570%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures and installs recycled rubber paving surfaces for residential and commercial clients

12. Saje Natural Wellness
PROFIT 500: No. 49
Growth (2011–2016): 1,547%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Sells essential oil-based wellness products through its own stores and online

13. PageFreezer
PROFIT 500: No. 50
Growth (2011–2016): 1,491%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Archives websites and social media data for companies and government agencies

14. Certified Battery
PROFIT 500: No. 59
Growth (2011–2016): 1,239%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Sells replacement parts for consumer electronics through an online store

15. KIMBO Design
PROFIT 500: No. 71
Growth (2011–2016): 995%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Develops branding and advertising for web and print platforms

16. Impact Recruitment
PROFIT 500: No. 104
Growth (2011–2016): 694%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services to clients in Western Canada

17. Canada Intercambio
PROFIT 500: No. 111
Growth (2011–2016): 625%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides support services for Mexican and Brazilian students studying in Canada

18. Avigilon
PROFIT 500: No. 144
Growth (2011–2016): 482%
Revenue (2016): US$200–500 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Develops and manufactures video surveillance hardware and software, as well as access control solutions.

19. Advisor Websites
PROFIT 500: No. 146
Growth (2011–2016): 480%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Builds software for clients in financial and insurance industries

20. Altec Integrated Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 154
Growth (2011–2016): 461%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures industrial machinery and controls equipment

21. TAK Logistics
PROFIT 500: No. 173
Growth (2011–2016): 387%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Delta, B.C.
What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services

22. Copperleaf
PROFIT 500: No. 174
Growth (2011–2016): 386%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Develops decision analytics software that helps companies manage infrastructure and assets

23. Famoso Pizzeria
PROFIT 500: No. 181
Growth (2011–2016): 361%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Franchises a chain of pizza restaurants across Canada

24. Happier IT
PROFIT 500: No. 188
Growth (2011–2016): 344%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: White Rock, B.C.
What it does: Offers IT support and management for businesses and organizations

25. Agreement Express
PROFIT 500: No. 194
Growth (2011–2016): 336%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Develops customer onboarding software for financial institutions

More fast-growing Vancouver companies:

26. Premium Fence Company (No. 209); 27. Coast Fraser (No. 213); 28. Equicare Health (No. 217); 29. Global Relay (No. 220); 30. TEEMA Solutions Group (No. 230); 31. Venue Kings Ticket Brokers (No. 246); 32. Gibraltar Holdings (No. 260); 33. Dominion Lending Centres (No. 276); 34. Kasa Supply (No. 277); 35. Pacific Quorum Properties (No. 278); 36. Everland Natural Foods (No. 279); 37. General Credit Services (No. 287); 38. Atlantis Programs & Pedalheads (No. 298); 39. iQmetrix (No. 310); 40. Photon Control (No. 316); 41. Lantrax Logistics (No. 330); 42. FCV Interactive (No. 332); 43. BBSpro Service (No. 334); 44. Optimus Information (No. 336); 45. Unilogik Systems (No. 355); 46. Nurse Next Door Home Care Services (No. 359); 47. LGM Financial Services (No. 399); 48. Softlanding Solutions (No. 425); 49. Reliance Foundry (No. 427); 50. TIO Networks (No. 429); 51. Annex Consulting Group (No. 437); 52. Benchmark Architectural Woodworking (No. 461); 53. Cypress Solutions (No. 474); 54. Mira Floors & Interiors (No. 475); 55. Blue Chip Logistics (No. 484); 56. Creative At Home (No. 491)

