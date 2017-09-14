Canada’s Fastest-Growing Wholesale and Distribution Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Wholesale and distribution is a complex business, requiring smart management of supply chains, costs and pricing, and more. Done right, it’s a lucrative line of work. So it’s fitting that the industry is well-represented on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.
The 30 wholesale and distribution firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 302% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 1,149 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing wholesale and distribution companies for 2017.
1. Steeped Tea
PROFIT 500: No. 55
Growth (2011–2016): 1,333%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures tea and accessories distributed via a direct-sales network
2. 3S Lighting
PROFIT 500: No. 62
Growth (2011–2016): 1,147%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Oshawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers architectural lighting design services and sells lighting products
3. Vivere
PROFIT 500: No. 66
Growth (2011–2016): 1,076%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Guelph, Ont.
What it does: Sells and distributes hammocks and other outdoor furniture
4. QHouseKids
PROFIT 500: No. 130
Growth (2011–2016): 553%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que.
What it does: Imports and distributes high-end children's products and accessories
5. BioSyent
PROFIT 500: No. 132
Growth (2011–2016): 538%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Acquires and licenses pharmaceutical products to bring to market in Canada
6. Simpli Home (CCT Global Sourcing)
PROFIT 500: No. 163
Growth (2011–2016): 424%
Revenue (2016): US$20–50 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Designs and distributes furniture sold via online retailers
7. Office Coffee Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 206
Growth (2011–2016): 315%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Distributes coffee, beverages and snacks to offices and retail stores
8. Coast Fraser
PROFIT 500: No. 213
Growth (2011–2016): 300%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Exports softwood lumber to international markets
9. Red Leaf Medical
PROFIT 500: No. 233
Growth (2011–2016): 258%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Distributes surgical equipment to hospitals, specilaizing in urology
10. A1 Cash & Carry
PROFIT 500: No. 238
Growth (2011–2016): 252%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Distributes food, beverages and janitorial supplies to restaurant and foodservice clients
11. Chens Enterprises Corp.
PROFIT 500: No. 249
Growth (2011–2016): 244%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Distributes mainstream food and household products to ethnic and independent grocery stores
12. Just Quality International
PROFIT 500: No. 261
Growth (2011–2016): 231%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Imports and distributes frozen produce and related products within Canada and the U.S.
13. World Link Food Distributors
PROFIT 500: No. 272
Growth (2011–2016): 220%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Goffs, N.S.
What it does: Sells seafood products from Atlantic Canada to wholesalers and retailers
14. Kasa Supply
PROFIT 500: No. 277
Growth (2011–2016): 217%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Wholesales and retails housing maintenance supplies
15. Weston Forest
PROFIT 500: No. 315
Growth (2011–2016): 181%
Revenue (2016): $100–200 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Distributes and remanufactures lumber and plywood products
16. MD Charlton
PROFIT 500: No. 317
Growth (2011–2016): 178%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Saanichton, B.C.
What it does: Sells law-enforcement equipment and clothing to police and military clients
17. Agriclé
PROFIT 500: No. 322
Growth (2011–2016): 176%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: St-Dominique, Que.
What it does: Sells farming and building equipment and supplies
18. The Canadian Trade House
PROFIT 500: No. 354
Growth (2011–2016): 155%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Imports and distributes food products in Canada and the U.S.
19. Marlon Recreational Products
PROFIT 500: No. 368
Growth (2011–2016): 141%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Chilliwack, B.C.
What it does: Distributes recreational marine and water sport products
20. Ashcon
PROFIT 500: No. 389
Growth (2011–2016): 124%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Distributes industrial and medical products to oil and gas companies, utilities and hospitals
21. OrthoCanada
PROFIT 500: No. 400
Growth (2011–2016): 119%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Gatineau, Que.
What it does: Distributes rehabilitation equipment and supplies to health care professionals
22. Euro-Line Appliances
PROFIT 500: No. 406
Growth (2011–2016): 116%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Oakville, Ont.
What it does: Imports and distributes European and domestic appliances
23. Entreprises Éric Grondin
PROFIT 500: No. 426
Growth (2011–2016): 105%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ste-Clotilde-de-Beauce, Qc, Que.
What it does: Sells and installs farm- and dairy-related equipment
24. Smart Vision Direct
PROFIT 500: No. 430
Growth (2011–2016): 104%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Distributes security surveillance products across North America
25. Cesium Telecom
PROFIT 500: No. 434
Growth (2011–2016): 103%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Distributes accessories for smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronics
More fast-growing wholesale and distribution companies:
26. Pepco (No. 435); 27. Bestway Cash N Carry (No. 442); 28. The Next Trend Designs (No. 460); 29. MITS Airconditioning (No. 476); 30. Creative At Home (No. 491)
