Canada’s Fastest-Growing Wholesale and Distribution Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Wholesale and distribution is a complex business, requiring smart management of supply chains, costs and pricing, and more. Done right, it’s a lucrative line of work. So it’s fitting that the industry is well-represented on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The 30 wholesale and distribution firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 302% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 1,149 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing wholesale and distribution companies for 2017.

1. Steeped Tea

PROFIT 500: No. 55

Growth (2011–2016): 1,333%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures tea and accessories distributed via a direct-sales network

2. 3S Lighting

PROFIT 500: No. 62

Growth (2011–2016): 1,147%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Oshawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers architectural lighting design services and sells lighting products

3. Vivere

PROFIT 500: No. 66

Growth (2011–2016): 1,076%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Guelph, Ont.

What it does: Sells and distributes hammocks and other outdoor furniture

4. QHouseKids

PROFIT 500: No. 130

Growth (2011–2016): 553%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que.

What it does: Imports and distributes high-end children's products and accessories

5. BioSyent

PROFIT 500: No. 132

Growth (2011–2016): 538%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Acquires and licenses pharmaceutical products to bring to market in Canada

6. Simpli Home (CCT Global Sourcing)

PROFIT 500: No. 163

Growth (2011–2016): 424%

Revenue (2016): US$20–50 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Designs and distributes furniture sold via online retailers

7. Office Coffee Solutions

PROFIT 500: No. 206

Growth (2011–2016): 315%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Distributes coffee, beverages and snacks to offices and retail stores

8. Coast Fraser

PROFIT 500: No. 213

Growth (2011–2016): 300%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Exports softwood lumber to international markets

9. Red Leaf Medical

PROFIT 500: No. 233

Growth (2011–2016): 258%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Distributes surgical equipment to hospitals, specilaizing in urology

10. A1 Cash & Carry

PROFIT 500: No. 238

Growth (2011–2016): 252%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Distributes food, beverages and janitorial supplies to restaurant and foodservice clients

11. Chens Enterprises Corp.

PROFIT 500: No. 249

Growth (2011–2016): 244%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Distributes mainstream food and household products to ethnic and independent grocery stores

12. Just Quality International

PROFIT 500: No. 261

Growth (2011–2016): 231%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Imports and distributes frozen produce and related products within Canada and the U.S.

13. World Link Food Distributors

PROFIT 500: No. 272

Growth (2011–2016): 220%

Revenue (2016): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Goffs, N.S.

What it does: Sells seafood products from Atlantic Canada to wholesalers and retailers

14. Kasa Supply

PROFIT 500: No. 277

Growth (2011–2016): 217%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Wholesales and retails housing maintenance supplies

15. Weston Forest

PROFIT 500: No. 315

Growth (2011–2016): 181%

Revenue (2016): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Distributes and remanufactures lumber and plywood products

16. MD Charlton

PROFIT 500: No. 317

Growth (2011–2016): 178%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Saanichton, B.C.

What it does: Sells law-enforcement equipment and clothing to police and military clients

17. Agriclé

PROFIT 500: No. 322

Growth (2011–2016): 176%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: St-Dominique, Que.

What it does: Sells farming and building equipment and supplies

18. The Canadian Trade House

PROFIT 500: No. 354

Growth (2011–2016): 155%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Imports and distributes food products in Canada and the U.S.

19. Marlon Recreational Products

PROFIT 500: No. 368

Growth (2011–2016): 141%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Chilliwack, B.C.

What it does: Distributes recreational marine and water sport products

20. Ashcon

PROFIT 500: No. 389

Growth (2011–2016): 124%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Distributes industrial and medical products to oil and gas companies, utilities and hospitals

21. OrthoCanada

PROFIT 500: No. 400

Growth (2011–2016): 119%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Gatineau, Que.

What it does: Distributes rehabilitation equipment and supplies to health care professionals

22. Euro-Line Appliances

PROFIT 500: No. 406

Growth (2011–2016): 116%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Oakville, Ont.

What it does: Imports and distributes European and domestic appliances

23. Entreprises Éric Grondin

PROFIT 500: No. 426

Growth (2011–2016): 105%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ste-Clotilde-de-Beauce, Qc, Que.

What it does: Sells and installs farm- and dairy-related equipment

24. Smart Vision Direct

PROFIT 500: No. 430

Growth (2011–2016): 104%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Distributes security surveillance products across North America

25. Cesium Telecom

PROFIT 500: No. 434

Growth (2011–2016): 103%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Distributes accessories for smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronics

More fast-growing wholesale and distribution companies:

26. Pepco (No. 435); 27. Bestway Cash N Carry (No. 442); 28. The Next Trend Designs (No. 460); 29. MITS Airconditioning (No. 476); 30. Creative At Home (No. 491)