Winnipeg’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Manitoba’s capital is also the centre of a robust provincial economy, with Winnipeg firms prominent on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.
The 11 firms from Winnipeg on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 347% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 1,071 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.
Here is the complete list of Winnipeg’s fastest-growing companies for 2017.
1. J-CON Civil
PROFIT 500: No. 54
Growth (2011–2016): 1,346.00%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Stony Mountain, Man.
What it does: Delivers civil construction services, particularly for sewer and water projects
2. Neovation
PROFIT 500: No. 78
Growth (2011–2016): 941.00%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Delivers online learning software and services
3. Tiber River Naturals
PROFIT 500: No. 258
Growth (2011–2016): 236.00%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes naturally derived home, pet and personal-care products
4. People Corporation
PROFIT 500: No. 265
Growth (2011–2016): 229.00%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services
5. Manitobah Mukluks
PROFIT 500: No. 292
Growth (2011–2016): 200.00%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes mukluks and moccasins
6. Encore Business Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 293
Growth (2011–2016): 200.00%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Helps businesses implement Microsoft Dynamics and Cloud technologies
7. Tank Traders (Vomar Industries)
PROFIT 500: No. 350
Growth (2011–2016): 156.00%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: La Salle, Man.
What it does: Operates a propane tank exchange program
8. Value Partners Investments
PROFIT 500: No. 369
Growth (2011–2016): 140.00%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Develops and manages mutual funds for retail investors
9. Bison Fire Protection
PROFIT 500: No. 370
Growth (2011–2016): 139.00%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment
10. Norima Consulting
PROFIT 500: No. 383
Growth (2011–2016): 131.00%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides technology consulting and strategic resourcing
11. Clear Concepts
PROFIT 500: No. 438
Growth (2011–2016): 101.00%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses and organizations
