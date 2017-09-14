Winnipeg’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Manitoba’s capital is also the centre of a robust provincial economy, with Winnipeg firms prominent on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The 11 firms from Winnipeg on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 347% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 1,071 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Winnipeg’s fastest-growing companies for 2017.

1. J-CON Civil

PROFIT 500: No. 54

Growth (2011–2016): 1,346.00%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Stony Mountain, Man.

What it does: Delivers civil construction services, particularly for sewer and water projects

2. Neovation

PROFIT 500: No. 78

Growth (2011–2016): 941.00%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Delivers online learning software and services

3. Tiber River Naturals

PROFIT 500: No. 258

Growth (2011–2016): 236.00%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes naturally derived home, pet and personal-care products

4. People Corporation

PROFIT 500: No. 265

Growth (2011–2016): 229.00%

Revenue (2016): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services

5. Manitobah Mukluks

PROFIT 500: No. 292

Growth (2011–2016): 200.00%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes mukluks and moccasins

6. Encore Business Solutions

PROFIT 500: No. 293

Growth (2011–2016): 200.00%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Helps businesses implement Microsoft Dynamics and Cloud technologies

7. Tank Traders (Vomar Industries)

PROFIT 500: No. 350

Growth (2011–2016): 156.00%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: La Salle, Man.

What it does: Operates a propane tank exchange program

8. Value Partners Investments

PROFIT 500: No. 369

Growth (2011–2016): 140.00%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Develops and manages mutual funds for retail investors

9. Bison Fire Protection

PROFIT 500: No. 370

Growth (2011–2016): 139.00%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment

10. Norima Consulting

PROFIT 500: No. 383

Growth (2011–2016): 131.00%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides technology consulting and strategic resourcing

11. Clear Concepts

PROFIT 500: No. 438

Growth (2011–2016): 101.00%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses and organizations