How to make your good business great

It’s not easy to create a successful business. It’s even less easy to make that good business truly exceptional—especially when you’re in aggressive growth mode.

At the 2017 PROFIT 500 CEO Summit, which took place in October in Toronto, we asked speakers and panelists to draw on their experiences to reveal one thing—a management tactic, a strategic shift, an operational change, a leadership philosophy—that helped make their good businesses great. We’re pleased to share some of their stories in this exclusive video series.