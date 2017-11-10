10 huge Canadian fortunes that started with one small business

Every billionaire started somewhere. Here are some of the most inspiring stories of Rich 100–ranked entrepreneurs who started at the bottom

  0
Canada’s Richest People
The Top 25 The Rich 100 Highest-Paid CEOs

1 of 10

Previous
Next
(Photo: Frank Gunn/CP)

1. Ronnen Harary and Anton Rabie

Net Worth: $1.64 billion each

Change from 2017 RankingNew
Major company holdings: Spin Master

The childhood friends founded Spin Master in 1994 after graduating from Ivey Business School. (A third cofounder, Ben Varadi, joined later that year.) The trio built their fortune on a series of hit toys, starting with the Earth Buddy, a stocking-covered head that grew grass hair, similar to a Chia Pet. Last year, Spin Master scored another hit with Hatchimals and has a global children’s entertainment franchise on its hands with Paw Patrol. 

Read the complete profile »

Previous
Next

More Lists & Rankings:

Canada’s Best Jobs 2017: The Top 25 Jobs in Canada
Canada’s Best MBA Programs: The Top 10 by Reputation
The PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2017

Get our daily briefing on innovation, leadership, technology & the economy.
Weekdays at 6 AM ET. Learn More »

Comments are closed.

Resources