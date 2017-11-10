10 huge Canadian fortunes that started with one small business

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Change from 2017 Ranking: New
Major company holdings: Spin Master
The childhood friends founded Spin Master in 1994 after graduating from Ivey Business School. (A third cofounder, Ben Varadi, joined later that year.) The trio built their fortune on a series of hit toys, starting with the Earth Buddy, a stocking-covered head that grew grass hair, similar to a Chia Pet. Last year, Spin Master scored another hit with Hatchimals and has a global children’s entertainment franchise on its hands with Paw Patrol.