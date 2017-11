10 huge Canadian fortunes that started with one small business

$3.2 billion

▲18.5%

Jean Coutu, the owner of his eponymous drugstore chain, made the tough decision this year to sell his iconic pharmacy business that took a half century to build. The $4.5 billion friendly deal with fellow Quebec powerhouse Metro Inc. will see Coutu shareholders get a combination of cash and Metro stocks worth $24.50 per share. As a pharmacy student in Montreal in the 1960s, Coutu managed a Parmacie Leduc; after he graduated, he and several other students asked to be associates of the company but were refused. Not to be deterred, in 1967 Coutu launched Farmaterias, a chain of pharmacies that sold over-the-counter products at a discount. In 1969 he put all of his savings toward the Jean Coutu Discount Pharmacies Chain, which has since grown to be one of Canada's largest drugstore brands.