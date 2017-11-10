10 huge Canadian fortunes that started with one small business

1. Ronnen Harary and Anton Rabie

Net Worth: $1.64 billion each

Change from 2017 Ranking: New

Major company holdings: Spin Master

The childhood friends founded Spin Master in 1994 after graduating from Ivey Business School. (A third cofounder, Ben Varadi, joined later that year.) The trio built their fortune on a series of hit toys, starting with the Earth Buddy, a stocking-covered head that grew grass hair, similar to a Chia Pet. Last year, Spin Master scored another hit with Hatchimals and has a global children’s entertainment franchise on its hands with Paw Patrol.

