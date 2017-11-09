Canada’s Richest People: The Complete Top 100 Ranking

This is the complete Canadian Business ranking of the 100 wealthiest individuals and families in Canada. Click or tap any entry for further details on their net worth, the companies they control, their overall asset mix and more.
|Rank
|Name, Location, Companies
|Net Worth
|Details
|1
Thomson FamilyToronto | Thomson Reuters, Woodbridge Co.
|$41.14 billion
|2
Joseph TsaiHong Kong | Alibaba
|$14.36 billion
|3
Galen WestonToronto | George Weston, Associated British Foods, Loblaw, Selfridges, Holt Renfrew
|$13.55 billion
|4
Rogers FamilyToronto | Rogers Communications
|$11.57 billion
|5
Saputo FamilyMontreal | Saputo, Transforce
|$10.41 billion
|6
Garrett CampSan Francisco | Uber, Stumbleupon
|$8.58 billion
|7
Desmarais FamilyMontreal | Power Corp. of Canada
|$8.38 billion
|8
Irving FamilySaint John, N.B. | Irving Oil, J.D. Irving
|$7.38 billion
|9
Richardson familyWinnipeg | James Richardson & Sons
|$6.55 billion
|10
James PattisonVancouver | Jim Pattison Group
|$6.41 billion
|11
Jeffrey S. SkollPalo Alto, Calif. | Ebay, Participant Media
|$6.13 billion
|12
Richard LiHong Kong | PCCW
|$5.99 billion
|13
Azrieli FamilyMontreal | Azrieli Group
|$5.83 billion
|14
Carlo FidaniToronto | Orlando Corp.
|$4.89 billion
|15
Bernard ShermanToronto | Apotex Group
|$4.77 billion
|16
Estate of Wallace McCainToronto | Maple Leaf Foods, McCain Foods
|$4.51 billion
|17
David CheritonPalo Alto, Calif. | Arista Networks, Google
|$4.19 billion
|18
Alain BouchardLaval, Que. | Alimentation Couche-Tard
|$4.13 billion
|19
Daryl KatzEdmonton | Katz Group, Edmonton Oilers
|$4.05 billion
|20
Michael Lee-ChinBurlington, Ont. | Portland Holdings, National Commercial Bank (in Jamaica).
|$3.95 billion
|21
Gaglardi FamilyVancouver | Northland Properties
|$3.92 billion
|22
Apostolopoulos FamilyToronto | Triple Group
|$3.9 billion
|23
Harrison McCain FamilyFlorenceville, N.B. | McCain Foods
|$3.79 billion
|24
Zekelman FamilyWindsor, Ont. & Bloomfield Hills, Mich. | Atlas Tube
|$3.46 billion
|25
Mark ScheinbergLondon | PokerStars
|$3.37 billion
|26
Fred & Ron MannixCalgary | Mancal Group
|$3.3 billion
|27
Aquilini familyVancouver | Aquilini Investment Group
|$3.3 billion
|28
Jean CoutuMontreal | Jean Coutu Group
|$3.2 billion
|29
Gerry Schwartz & Heather ReismanToronto | Onex, Indigo Books & Music
|$3.13 billion
|30
Lalji FamilyVancouver | Larco Group of Cos.
|$3.07 billion
|31
Frank StronachOberwaltersdorf, Austria | Magna International
|$3.06 billion
|32
Peter GilganOakville, Ont. | Mattamy Homes
|$3 billion
|33
Dennis "Chip" WilsonVancouver | Lululemon Athletica KIT & ACE
|$2.92 billion
|34
N. Murray EdwardsCalgary | Canadian Natural Resources, Magellan Aerospace, Ensign Energy Services
|$2.88 billion
|35
Sobey FamilyNew Glasgow, N.S. | Empire Co. Ltd.
|$2.88 billion
|36
Bombardier FamilyMontreal | Bombardier, BRP
|$2.87 billion
|37
Alexander ShnaiderToronto | Midland Resources Holding Ltd.
|$2.85 billion
|38
Mitchell GoldharToronto | Smart REIT
|$2.77 billion
|39
Charles BronfmanNew York & Palm Beach, Fla. | Vivendi
|$2.54 billion
|40
Rossy FamilyMontreal | Dollarama
|$2.52 billion
|41
Lukas LundinGeneva, Switzerland | Lundin Group
|$2.42 billion
|42
Reichmann familyToronto | Reichmann International Development
|$2.33 billion
|43
Estate of Ronald SouthernCalgary | Atco, Canadian Utilities
|$2.3 billion
|44
Joseph & Ted BurnettToronto | Burnac Corp.
|$2.29 billion
|45
Slaight FamilyToronto | Standard Broadcasting.
|$2.26 billion
|46
Guy LalibertéMontreal | Cirque du Soleil
|$2.14 billion
|47
Stewart ButterfieldCalifornia | Slack technologies
|$2.14 billion
|48
Terry MatthewsOttawa | Mitel Networks, Wesley Clover, March Networks
|$2.12 billion
|49
Robert MillerMontreal | Future Electronics
|$2.11 billion
|50
Brandt LouieBurnaby, B.C. | H.Y. Louie Co.
|$2.11 billion
|51
Stephen JarislowskyMontreal | Jarislowsky Fraser
|$2.11 billion
|52
Jack CowinSydney, Australia | Competitive Foods Australia
|$2.08 billion
|53
Serge GodinWestmount, Que. | CGI Group
|$2.06 billion
|54
Marcel AdamsMontreal | Iberville Developments
|$2.05 billion
|55
Lawrence StrollGeneva, Switzerland | Sportswear Holdings
|$2.04 billion
|56
Lawrence HoHong Kong | Melco International Development
|$2.03 billion
|57
Aldo BensadounMontreal | Aldo Group
|$2.03 billion
|58
Jacques D'AmoursLaval, Que. | Alimentation Couche-Tard
|$2.02 billion
|59
K. "Rai" SahiToronto | Morguard, TWC Enterprises
|$2.01 billion
|60
Bruce FlattToronto | Brookfield Asset Management
|$1.93 billion
|61
Kruger familyMontreal | Kruger, KP TISSUE
|$1.91 billion
|62
Muzzo EstateWoodbridge, Ont. | Muzzo Group
|$1.86 billion
|63
Pierre Karl & Erik PéladeauMontreal | Quebecor
|$1.82 billion
|64
Molson familyMontreal | Molson Coors Brewing
|$1.75 billion
|65
Hasenfratz FamilyGuelph, Ont. | Linamar
|$1.71 billion
|66
Samuel FamilyToronto | Samuel, Son & Co., Samuel Manu-Tech
|$1.68 billion
|67
Eric SprottToronto | Sprott
|$1.67 billion
|68
Michael G. DeGrooteBermuda | Progressive Waste Solutions, Laidlaw
|$1.66 billion
|69
DeGasperis familyVaughan, Ont. | Condrain Group
|$1.66 billion
|70
Ronnen HararyToronto | Spin Master
|$1.64 billion
|70
Anton RabieToronto | Spin Master
|$1.64 billion
|72
Clay RiddellCalgary | Paramount Resources, Trilogy Energy, Tourmaline Oil
|$1.62 billion
|73
JR ShawCalgary | Shaw Communications
|$1.61 billion
|74
Greenberg FamilyOttawa | Minto Group
|$1.57 billion
|75
Ronald JoyceCalgary | Tim Hortons
|$1.57 billion
|76
Seymour SchulichToronto | Birchcliff Energy, Barrick Gold
|$1.56 billion
|77
Robert FriedlandSingapore | Ivanhoe Mines
|$1.51 billion
|78
Lawrence TanenbaumToronto | Kilmer Van Nostrand, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
|$1.5 billion
|79
Kenneth RoweHalifax | IMP Group International
|$1.48 billion
|80
Jack CockwellToronto | Brookfield Asset Management
|$1.48 billion
|81
Shane SmithLos Angeles | Vice Media
|$1.46 billion
|82
David WerklundCalgary | WerklUnd Capital, Tervita
|$1.43 billion
|83
Hal JackmanToronto | E-L Financial
|$1.43 billion
|84
John MacBainGeneva, Switzerland | McCall McBain Foundation
|$1.39 billion
|85
Rudy BrattyVaughan, Ont. | Remington Group
|$1.36 billion
|86
Vic De ZenVaughan, Ont. | Zzen Group, Vision Group
|$1.3 billion
|87
John BraggCollingwood Corner, N.S. | Oxford Frozen Foods, Bragg Communications, Bragg Lumber
|$1.29 billion
|88
John RisleyChester, N.S. | Clearwater Seafoods, Columbus Communications
|$1.21 billion
|89
Charles SiroisVerdun, Que. | Telesystem
|$1.19 billion
|90
Tobias LütkeOttawa | Shopify
|$1.17 billion
|91
Hassan KhosrowshahiVancouver | Inwest Investments, DRI Capital
|$1.16 billion
|92
Eugene MelnykBarbados | Acerus Pharmaceuticals, Ottawa Senators
|$1.15 billion
|93
Latner FamilyToronto | L Group, Dynacare
|$1.12 billion
|94
Mark LeonardToronto | Constellation Software
|$1.12 billion
|95
Leon familyToronto | Leon's Furniture
|$1.1 billion
|96
Richard FortinBoucherville, Que. | Alimentation Couche-Tard
|$1.1 billion
|97
Patrick DovigiToronto | Green For Life Environmental
|$1.08 billion
|98
Caleb & Tom ChanVancouver | Burrard International Holdings
|$1.07 billion
|99
U. Gary CharlwoodVancouver | Uniglobe Travel International Partnership, Century 21 Canada Partnership
|$1.03 billion
|100
Saul FeldbergToronto | Teknion, Global Group
|$1.01 billion
