Canada’s Richest People: The Complete Top 100 Ranking

The definitive Canadian Business Magazine ranking of Canada’s 100 Richest People and families

Canada’s Richest People
The Top 25 The Rich 100 Highest-Paid CEOs

This is the complete Canadian Business ranking of the 100 wealthiest individuals and families in Canada. Click or tap any entry for further details on their net worth, the companies they control, their overall asset mix and more.

Updated for 2018! Previous Top 100 Rankings: 2017 2016 2015 2014
RankName, Location, CompaniesNet WorthDetails
1

Thomson Family

Toronto | Thomson Reuters, Woodbridge Co.		$41.14 billionComplete Profile »
2

Joseph Tsai

Hong Kong | Alibaba		$14.36 billionComplete Profile »
3

Galen Weston

Toronto | George Weston, Associated British Foods, Loblaw, Selfridges, Holt Renfrew		$13.55 billionComplete Profile »
4

Rogers Family

Toronto | Rogers Communications		$11.57 billionComplete Profile »
5

Saputo Family

Montreal | Saputo, Transforce		$10.41 billionComplete Profile »
6

Garrett Camp

San Francisco | Uber, Stumbleupon		$8.58 billionComplete Profile »
7

Desmarais Family

Montreal | Power Corp. of Canada		$8.38 billionComplete Profile »
8

Irving Family

Saint John, N.B. | Irving Oil, J.D. Irving		$7.38 billionComplete Profile »
9

Richardson family

Winnipeg | James Richardson & Sons		$6.55 billionComplete Profile »
10

James Pattison

Vancouver | Jim Pattison Group		$6.41 billionComplete Profile »
11

Jeffrey S. Skoll

Palo Alto, Calif. | Ebay, Participant Media		$6.13 billionComplete Profile »
12

Richard Li

Hong Kong | PCCW		$5.99 billionComplete Profile »
13

Azrieli Family

Montreal | Azrieli Group		$5.83 billionComplete Profile »
14

Carlo Fidani

Toronto | Orlando Corp.		$4.89 billionComplete Profile »
15

Bernard Sherman

Toronto | Apotex Group		$4.77 billionComplete Profile »
16

Estate of Wallace McCain

Toronto | Maple Leaf Foods, McCain Foods		$4.51 billionComplete Profile »
17

David Cheriton

Palo Alto, Calif. | Arista Networks, Google		$4.19 billionComplete Profile »
18

Alain Bouchard

Laval, Que. | Alimentation Couche-Tard		$4.13 billionComplete Profile »
19

Daryl Katz

Edmonton | Katz Group, Edmonton Oilers		$4.05 billionComplete Profile »
20

Michael Lee-Chin

Burlington, Ont. | Portland Holdings, National Commercial Bank (in Jamaica).		$3.95 billionComplete Profile »
21

Gaglardi Family

Vancouver | Northland Properties		$3.92 billionComplete Profile »
22

Apostolopoulos Family

Toronto | Triple Group		$3.9 billionComplete Profile »
23

Harrison McCain Family

Florenceville, N.B. | McCain Foods		$3.79 billionComplete Profile »
24

Zekelman Family

Windsor, Ont. & Bloomfield Hills, Mich. | Atlas Tube		$3.46 billionComplete Profile »
25

Mark Scheinberg

London | PokerStars		$3.37 billionComplete Profile »
26

Fred & Ron Mannix

Calgary | Mancal Group		$3.3 billionComplete Profile »
27

Aquilini family

Vancouver | Aquilini Investment Group		$3.3 billionComplete Profile »
28

Jean Coutu

Montreal | Jean Coutu Group		$3.2 billionComplete Profile »
29

Gerry Schwartz & Heather Reisman

Toronto | Onex, Indigo Books & Music		$3.13 billionComplete Profile »
30

Lalji Family

Vancouver | Larco Group of Cos.		$3.07 billionComplete Profile »
31

Frank Stronach

Oberwaltersdorf, Austria | Magna International		$3.06 billionComplete Profile »
32

Peter Gilgan

Oakville, Ont. | Mattamy Homes		$3 billionComplete Profile »
33

Dennis "Chip" Wilson

Vancouver | Lululemon Athletica KIT & ACE		$2.92 billionComplete Profile »
34

N. Murray Edwards

Calgary | Canadian Natural Resources, Magellan Aerospace, Ensign Energy Services		$2.88 billionComplete Profile »
35

Sobey Family

New Glasgow, N.S. | Empire Co. Ltd.		$2.88 billionComplete Profile »
36

Bombardier Family

Montreal | Bombardier, BRP		$2.87 billionComplete Profile »
37

Alexander Shnaider

Toronto | Midland Resources Holding Ltd.		$2.85 billionComplete Profile »
38

Mitchell Goldhar

Toronto | Smart REIT		$2.77 billionComplete Profile »
39

Charles Bronfman

New York & Palm Beach, Fla. | Vivendi		$2.54 billionComplete Profile »
40

Rossy Family

Montreal | Dollarama		$2.52 billionComplete Profile »
41

Lukas Lundin

Geneva, Switzerland | Lundin Group		$2.42 billionComplete Profile »
42

Reichmann family

Toronto | Reichmann International Development		$2.33 billionComplete Profile »
43

Estate of Ronald Southern

Calgary | Atco, Canadian Utilities		$2.3 billionComplete Profile »
44

Joseph & Ted Burnett

Toronto | Burnac Corp.		$2.29 billionComplete Profile »
45

Slaight Family

Toronto | Standard Broadcasting.		$2.26 billionComplete Profile »
46

Guy Laliberté

Montreal | Cirque du Soleil		$2.14 billionComplete Profile »
47

Stewart Butterfield

California | Slack technologies		$2.14 billionComplete Profile »
48

Terry Matthews

Ottawa | Mitel Networks, Wesley Clover, March Networks		$2.12 billionComplete Profile »
49

Robert Miller

Montreal | Future Electronics		$2.11 billionComplete Profile »
50

Brandt Louie

Burnaby, B.C. | H.Y. Louie Co.		$2.11 billionComplete Profile »
51

Stephen Jarislowsky

Montreal | Jarislowsky Fraser		$2.11 billionComplete Profile »
52

Jack Cowin

Sydney, Australia | Competitive Foods Australia		$2.08 billionComplete Profile »
53

Serge Godin

Westmount, Que. | CGI Group		$2.06 billionComplete Profile »
54

Marcel Adams

Montreal | Iberville Developments		$2.05 billionComplete Profile »
55

Lawrence Stroll

Geneva, Switzerland | Sportswear Holdings		$2.04 billionComplete Profile »
56

Lawrence Ho

Hong Kong | Melco International Development		$2.03 billionComplete Profile »
57

Aldo Bensadoun

Montreal | Aldo Group		$2.03 billionComplete Profile »
58

Jacques D'Amours

Laval, Que. | Alimentation Couche-Tard		$2.02 billionComplete Profile »
59

K. "Rai" Sahi

Toronto | Morguard, TWC Enterprises		$2.01 billionComplete Profile »
60

Bruce Flatt

Toronto | Brookfield Asset Management		$1.93 billionComplete Profile »
61

Kruger family

Montreal | Kruger, KP TISSUE		$1.91 billionComplete Profile »
62

Muzzo Estate

Woodbridge, Ont. | Muzzo Group		$1.86 billionComplete Profile »
63

Pierre Karl & Erik Péladeau

Montreal | Quebecor		$1.82 billionComplete Profile »
64

Molson family

Montreal | Molson Coors Brewing		$1.75 billionComplete Profile »
65

Hasenfratz Family

Guelph, Ont. | Linamar		$1.71 billionComplete Profile »
66

Samuel Family

Toronto | Samuel, Son & Co., Samuel Manu-Tech		$1.68 billionComplete Profile »
67

Eric Sprott

Toronto | Sprott		$1.67 billionComplete Profile »
68

Michael G. DeGroote

Bermuda | Progressive Waste Solutions, Laidlaw		$1.66 billionComplete Profile »
69

DeGasperis family

Vaughan, Ont. | Condrain Group		$1.66 billionComplete Profile »
70

Ronnen Harary

Toronto | Spin Master		$1.64 billionComplete Profile »
70

Anton Rabie

Toronto | Spin Master		$1.64 billionComplete Profile »
72

Clay Riddell

Calgary | Paramount Resources, Trilogy Energy, Tourmaline Oil		$1.62 billionComplete Profile »
73

JR Shaw

Calgary | Shaw Communications		$1.61 billionComplete Profile »
74

Greenberg Family

Ottawa | Minto Group		$1.57 billionComplete Profile »
75

Ronald Joyce

Calgary | Tim Hortons		$1.57 billionComplete Profile »
76

Seymour Schulich

Toronto | Birchcliff Energy, Barrick Gold		$1.56 billionComplete Profile »
77

Robert Friedland

Singapore | Ivanhoe Mines		$1.51 billionComplete Profile »
78

Lawrence Tanenbaum

Toronto | Kilmer Van Nostrand, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment		$1.5 billionComplete Profile »
79

Kenneth Rowe

Halifax | IMP Group International		$1.48 billionComplete Profile »
80

Jack Cockwell

Toronto | Brookfield Asset Management		$1.48 billionComplete Profile »
81

Shane Smith

Los Angeles | Vice Media		$1.46 billionComplete Profile »
82

David Werklund

Calgary | WerklUnd Capital, Tervita		$1.43 billionComplete Profile »
83

Hal Jackman

Toronto | E-L Financial		$1.43 billionComplete Profile »
84

John MacBain

Geneva, Switzerland | McCall McBain Foundation		$1.39 billionComplete Profile »
85

Rudy Bratty

Vaughan, Ont. | Remington Group		$1.36 billionComplete Profile »
86

Vic De Zen

Vaughan, Ont. | Zzen Group, Vision Group		$1.3 billionComplete Profile »
87

John Bragg

Collingwood Corner, N.S. | Oxford Frozen Foods, Bragg Communications, Bragg Lumber		$1.29 billionComplete Profile »
88

John Risley

Chester, N.S. | Clearwater Seafoods, Columbus Communications		$1.21 billionComplete Profile »
89

Charles Sirois

Verdun, Que. | Telesystem		$1.19 billionComplete Profile »
90

Tobias Lütke

Ottawa | Shopify		$1.17 billionComplete Profile »
91

Hassan Khosrowshahi

Vancouver | Inwest Investments, DRI Capital		$1.16 billionComplete Profile »
92

Eugene Melnyk

Barbados | Acerus Pharmaceuticals, Ottawa Senators		$1.15 billionComplete Profile »
93

Latner Family

Toronto | L Group, Dynacare		$1.12 billionComplete Profile »
94

Mark Leonard

Toronto | Constellation Software		$1.12 billionComplete Profile »
95

Leon family

Toronto | Leon's Furniture		$1.1 billionComplete Profile »
96

Richard Fortin

Boucherville, Que. | Alimentation Couche-Tard		$1.1 billionComplete Profile »
97

Patrick Dovigi

Toronto | Green For Life Environmental		$1.08 billionComplete Profile »
98

Caleb & Tom Chan

Vancouver | Burrard International Holdings		$1.07 billionComplete Profile »
99

U. Gary Charlwood

Vancouver | Uniglobe Travel International Partnership, Century 21 Canada Partnership		$1.03 billionComplete Profile »
100

Saul Feldberg

Toronto | Teknion, Global Group		$1.01 billionComplete Profile »

