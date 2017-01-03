Canada’s Top 100 highest-paid CEOs

Updated for 2017! Previous Top 100 Rankings: 2016 2015 2014

During its brief stint at the top of the Canadian corporate hierarchy—before a series of scandals crashed its share price and gutted its C-suite—Valeant Pharmaceuticals International got used to breaking records. Add another one to the list: for one year, it smashed all records for the highest executive compensation in Canada, awarding its former CEO Michael Pearson $179 million in company stock, for a total take-home of $182 million, more than double paid to the previous year’s highest paid CEO, BlackBerry’s John Chen.

Pearson is an outlier; the second-highest paid leader (who is still employed as CEO) is Magna International’s Donald Walker, whose take-home came to $26 million.

This ranking is compiled each year by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, using publicly available data. (Companies take varying amounts of time to disclose executive compensation, which is why this ranking covers the year 2015.) The left-leaning think tank uses the figures to highlight the gap between what the average Canadian makes compared to C-suite executives. This year’s average CEO salary among the top 100 highest-paid executives topped $9.5 million, which is 193 times the annual wage of an average Canadian.

“I’ve been tracking CEO pay in Canada for 10 years and nothing has changed,” said CCPA economist Hugh Mackenzie in a news release. “CEO pay keeps soaring, luxe stock option, pension and bonus packages remain the gold standard for CEOs, and despite public outrage, neither corporate boards nor shareholders are stepping in to put a lid on things.”

Regardless of what you think about how much CEOs deserve to be paid—it’s a more complicated issue than you might think—the list highlights another stark gap in the boardrooms of the nation: just two of the top 100 highest paid CEOs in Canada are women. For complete details of the ranking, as well as much more about the forces at work in CEO compensation, check out the CCPA’s website.

* “Other Compensation” includes bonuses, shares, options, pension and any other payments. Full details at CCPA.

Rank Name Company Base Salary Other Compensation* Total 1 Michael Pearson (Former CEO) Valeant Pharmaceuticals International - $182,902,189 $182,902,189 2 Donald Walker Magna International Inc. $415,462 $38,897,451 $26,539,700 3 Hunter Harrison Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. $2,803,522 $28,195,325 $19,902,453 4 Steven Hudson Element Financial Corp. $1,200,000 $30,914,770 $19,277,385 5 Mark Barrenechea Open Text Corp. $981,787 $32,683,960 $17,970,042 6 Donald Guloien Manulife Financial Corp. $1,723,671 $24,895,014 $15,613,519 7 Brian Hannasch Alimentation Couche-Tard $1,356,260 $24,304,705 $14,814,716 8 Linda Hasenfratz Linamar Corp. $605,839 $18,242,313 $14,214,834 9 James Smith Thomson Reuters Corp. $1,981,433 $19,293,275 $13,712,142 10 Bradley Shaw Shaw Communications Inc. $2,500,000 $15,368,595 $13,141,235 11 Robert Card Snc-Lavalin Group Inc. $931,041 $23,454,934 $13,047,448 12 Darren Entwistle Telus Corp. $1,375,000 $21,631,243 $12,532,296 13 Steven Williams Suncor Energy Inc. $1,375,000 $20,433,590 $12,200,495 14 Jeffrey Orr Power Financial Corp. $4,341,000 $14,666,604 $11,674,302 15 David McKay Royal Bank of Canada $1,300,000 $18,386,786 $11,655,893 16 George Cope BCE Inc. $1,400,000 $16,900,598 $11,544,999 17 Doug Suttles Encana Corp. $1,088,886 $18,521,670 $11,225,990 18 Guy Laurence Rogers Communications Inc. $1,267,308 $18,128,226 $11,198,735 19 Brian Porter Bank of Nova Scotia $1,000,000 $18,034,392 $10,907,196 20 Bharat Masrani Toronto-Dominion Bank $1,000,000 $17,696,444 $10,698,222 21 Charles Magro Agrium Inc. $1,400,846 $15,842,002 $10,435,519 22 Robert A Gannitcott (former CEO) Dominion Diamond Corp. $397,338 $19,731,966 $10,263,321 23 Donald Lindsay Teck Resources Ltd.. $1,493,500 $15,384,850 $10,242,750 24 William Downe Bank of Montreal $1,882,050 $15,217,450 $10,171,625 25 Claude Mongeau Canadian Natl Railway Co. $1,374,603 $15,747,117 $10,077,104 26 Rejean Robitaille Laurentian Bank of Canada $598,361 $17,679,436 $9,738,079 27 Charles Jeannes GoldCorp Inc. $1,499,498 $14,674,239 $9,458,337 28 Gerald Schwartz Onex Corp. $1,661,847 $7,670,064 $9,331,911 29 Glenn Chamandy Gildan Activewear Inc. $1,277,692 $15,341,520 $9,272,175 30 Daniel Schwartz Restaurant Brands International $1,052,176 $13,725,543 $9,161,333 31 Michael Roach CGI Group Inc. $1,333,000 $15,401,426 $9,033,713 32 Rich Kruger Imperial Oil Ltd. $1,062,600 $15,548,759 $9,010,906 33 Patrick Carlson Seven Generations Energy $500,000 $16,043,842 $8,938,596 34 Mark Thompson (Chairman & CEO) Concordia International Corp. $691,000 $14,453,926 $8,927,963 35 Al Monaco Enbridge Inc. $1,246,750 $13,554,904 $8,899,202 36 Scott Saxberg Crescent Point Energy Corp. $1,122,378 $14,425,834 $8,810,295 37 Russell Girling TransCanada Corp. $1,300,008 $13,438,000 $8,799,008 38 Sean Boyd Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. $1,500,000 $10,414,840 $8,632,420 39 Marc Poulin Empire Co. Ltd. $1,000,000 $12,158,094 $8,575,955 40 Victor Dodig Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $1,000,000 $12,575,424 $8,538,900 41 Galen Weston Loblaw Companies Ltd. $1,100,000 $11,982,059 $8,485,197 42 Brian Ferguson Cenovus Energy Inc. $1,350,000 $12,020,130 $7,954,525 43 Dean Connor Sun Life Financial Inc. $1,000,000 $12,207,258 $7,884,879 44 Alain Bedard (President & CEO) Transforce Inc. $1,315,000 $10,381,204 $7,820,602 45 Paul Desmarais, Jr. Power Corp. of Canada $1,150,000 $11,094,288 $7,697,144 46 Bruce Flatt Brookfield Asset Management $767,006 $13,728,178 $7,631,095 47 André Desmarais Power Corp. of Canada $1,150,000 $11,522,760 $7,601,380 48 Calin Rovinescu, CEO Air Canada $1,400,000 $8,605,722 $7,187,864 49 Paul Mahon Great-West Lifeco Inc. $1,064,231 $10,427,636 $7,153,049 50 Paul Wright Eldorado Gold Corp. $1,144,548 $8,868,874 $6,586,187 51 Francois Olivier Transcontinental Inc. $1,012,948 $8,011,336 $6,578,629 52 Louis Vachon National Bank of Canada $1,125,015 $11,769,401 $6,555,153 53 Alain Bellemare (President & CEO) Bombardier Inc. $864,300 $9,913,400 $6,426,000 54 Ravi Saligram Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1,278,344 $8,123,011 $6,375,308 55 Michael McCain Maple Leaf Foods Inc. $1,050,125 $10,085,942 $6,093,096 56 Charles Brindamour Intact Financial Corp. $934,250 $8,469,277 $6,054,947 57 Barry Perry Fortis Inc. $1,025,000 $8,607,198 $6,022,319 58 J. Paul Rollinson Kinross Gold Corp. $939,250 $8,560,538 $5,952,134 59 Tim Gitzel Cameco Corp. $1,035,282 $8,680,130 $5,917,347 60 Edward Sonshine Riocan REIT $1,300,000 $7,020,000 $5,720,000 61 John Floren Methanex Corp. $932,000 $8,781,044 $5,698,022 62 John M. Cassaday (former President & CEO) Corus Entertainment Inc. $579,861 $9,514,756 $5,337,239 63 Gerald Storch Hudson's Bay Co. $1,555,080 $7,553,400 $5,331,780 64 Scott Thomson Finning International Inc. $909,833 $8,172,324 $5,280,818 65 Gregory Lang Novagold Resources Inc. $714,363 $8,097,828 $5,207,259 66 Larry Rossy Dollarama Inc. $813,540 $5,765,997 $5,186,537 67 Geoffrey Martin CCL Industries Inc. $1,201,978 $5,468,250 $5,150,868 68 Steve Laut Canadian Natural Resources $660,961 $6,681,656 $5,147,507 69 Asim Ghosh Husky Energy Inc. $1,721,000 $6,799,432 $5,120,716 70 Gregg Saretsky, CEO Westjet Airlines Ltd. $698,632 $7,052,693 $4,930,599 71 Richard D. McBee Mitel Networks Corp. $762,019 $7,476,850 $4,827,894 72 Marc Parent CAE Inc. $860,000 $6,791,958 $4,712,854 73 Randy Smallwood Silver Wheaton Corp. $872,806 $5,992,184 $4,577,764 76 Ellis Jacob, CEO Cineplex Inc. $1,000,000 $5,973,653 $4,496,806 74 Dawn L. Farrell Transalta Corp. $950,000 $6,371,660 $4,517,160 75 Stephen MacPhail CI Financial Corp. $750,000 $3,750,000 $4,500,000 77 Jose Boisjoli BRP Inc. $981,309 $6,267,951 $4,431,168 78 Mark Davis, CEO Chemtrade Logistics $756,417 $5,328,860 $4,405,847 79 Murray Taylor IGM Financial Inc. $953,333 $5,619,227 $4,385,143 80 Kevin A. Neveu Precision Drilling Corp. $752,885 $6,644,248 $4,316,271 81 Christopher Huskilson Emera Inc. $875,000 $5,744,372 $4,314,895 82 Jerry Fowden, CEO Cott Corp. $837,500 $5,788,626 $4,209,188 83 Rod N. Baker Great Canadian Gaming Corp. $525,000 $7,178,055 $4,140,015 84 Alexander Fernandes Avigilon Corp. $469,227 $6,597,855 $4,066,573 85 Michael Medline Canadian Tire Corp. $950,000 $5,180,157 $3,988,241 86 Pierre Shoiry WSP Global Inc. $973,750 $5,288,760 $3,975,330 87 Myron Stadnyk Arc Resources Ltd. $570,000 $6,477,856 $3,971,428 88 John Thornton Barrick Gold Corp. $3,195,860 $1,480,552 $3,936,136 89 Thomas Heslip (Former CEO) Granite REIT $409,231 $7,000,000 $3,909,231 90 Phillip Pascall First Quantum Minerals Ltd. $1,329,478 $3,836,502 $3,886,901 91 John Chen Blackberry Ltd. $1,125,400 $4,097,992 $3,849,636 92 Pierre Beaudoin (Executive Chairman, President & CEO) Bombardier Inc. $820,700 $5,213,000 $3,846,900 93 Michael Dilger Pembina Pipeline Corp. $657,500 $5,514,106 $3,829,948 94 Rupert Duchesne Aimia Inc. $938,077 $5,160,639 $3,826,836 95 Jeffrey Carney IGM Financial Inc. $916,667 $4,142,762 $3,808,673 96 Thomas Schwartz Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $787,590 $5,097,746 $3,730,258 97 Jochen Tilk Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan $1,050,933 $4,920,458 $3,717,883 98 Anthony Caputo, CEO ATS Automation Tooling Systems $809,100 $5,061,800 $3,717,000 99 Geoffrey A. Burns Pan American Silver Corp. $735,000 $5,187,022 $3,700,605 100 Eric La Flèche Metro Inc. $849,993 $4,413,223 $3,691,442

