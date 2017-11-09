Canada’s Richest People: Anton Rabie

Along with childhood friend Ronnen Harary, Anton Rabie founded Spin Master in 1994 after graduating from Ivey Business School. (A third cofounder, Ben Varadi, joined later that year.) The trio built their fortune on a series of hit toys, starting with the Earth Buddy, a stocking-covered head that grew grass hair, similar to a Chia Pet. Air Hogs followed a few years later, along with the Bakugan line of action figures—the most successful Spin Master product to date. Last year, Spin Master scored another hit with Hatchimals and has a global children’s entertainment franchise on its hands with Paw Patrol. Rabie serves as chair and co-CEO, overseeing human resources, marketing and sales, as well as acquisitions.

Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017