Canada’s Richest People: Lukas Lundin

  0
Canada’s Richest People
The Top 25 The Rich 100 Highest-Paid CEOs
Lukas Lundin

(Photo: Darryl Dyck/Getty)

Lukas Lundin

Net Worth:
$2.42 billion

Rich 100 rank: #41 NEW
Major company holdings: Lundin Group
Location: Geneva, Switzerland

The Swedish-Canadian resources tycoon owes a lot to his father. Adolf Lundin founded the Vancouver-based Lundin Group decades ago, and scoured the world for oil and mining properties. He’s credited with major discoveries in the Middle East, Africa and South America. Adolf’s mantra was “no guts, no glory.”

Lukas has inherited his father’s savvy business sense, buying and selling stakes in countless resource companies over the years. He offloaded a gold company for $7.1-billion in 2010, for example, just before the price of bullion fell. Lukas is known for his extracurricular pursuits as much as his business endeavours, having suffered through the 10,000 kilometer Dakar rally four times. (He finished twice.) Lundin is also reportedly the owner of the Savannah, a 274-foot mega-yacht that can run partly on electric power.

Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017



#40: Rossy Family
#41: Lukas Lundin

#42: Reichmann Family

More Lists & Rankings:

Canada’s Best Jobs 2017: The Top 25 Jobs in Canada
Canada’s Best MBA Programs: The Top 10 by Reputation
The PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2017

Get our daily briefing on innovation, leadership, technology & the economy.
Weekdays at 6 AM ET. Learn More »

Comments are closed.

Resources