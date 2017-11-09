Canada’s Richest People: Lukas Lundin

The Swedish-Canadian resources tycoon owes a lot to his father. Adolf Lundin founded the Vancouver-based Lundin Group decades ago, and scoured the world for oil and mining properties. He’s credited with major discoveries in the Middle East, Africa and South America. Adolf’s mantra was “no guts, no glory.”

Lukas has inherited his father’s savvy business sense, buying and selling stakes in countless resource companies over the years. He offloaded a gold company for $7.1-billion in 2010, for example, just before the price of bullion fell. Lukas is known for his extracurricular pursuits as much as his business endeavours, having suffered through the 10,000 kilometer Dakar rally four times. (He finished twice.) Lundin is also reportedly the owner of the Savannah, a 274-foot mega-yacht that can run partly on electric power.