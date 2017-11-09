Canada’s Richest People: Mark Leonard

Mark Leonard has built a $15-billion software company that has returned more than 2,700 per cent over the past decade, and yet he’s largely unknown. He doesn’t give interviews, nor will you find a photo of him online. The bio on Constellation Software’s website is but three sentences, noting he founded the company in 1995, worked in venture capital, and holds a degree from the University of Guelph and MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

Constellation is, in some ways, just as anonymous. It’s known as a vertical market software firm, which means it provides specialized products for businesses. That includes everything from payroll and tee-time reservations for golf courses to clinical trial management for the healthcare industry. Constellation has grown by acquisition, targeting companies and industries that its competitors overlooked—a fitting strategy, given Leonard’s low profile.