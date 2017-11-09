Canada’s Richest People: Mark Leonard

  0
Canada’s Richest People
The Top 25 The Rich 100 Highest-Paid CEOs

Mark Leonard

Net Worth:
$1.12 billion

Rich 100 rank: #94 NEW
Major company holdings: Constellation Software
Location: Toronto
Age: 61

Mark Leonard has built a $15-billion software company that has returned more than 2,700 per cent over the past decade, and yet he’s largely unknown. He doesn’t give interviews, nor will you find a photo of him online. The bio on Constellation Software’s website is but three sentences, noting he founded the company in 1995, worked in venture capital, and holds a degree from the University of Guelph and MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

Constellation is, in some ways, just as anonymous. It’s known as a vertical market software firm, which means it provides specialized products for businesses. That includes everything from payroll and tee-time reservations for golf courses to clinical trial management for the healthcare industry. Constellation has grown by acquisition, targeting companies and industries that its competitors overlooked—a fitting strategy, given Leonard’s low profile.

Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017



#93: Latner Family
#94: Mark Leonard

#95: Leon family

More Lists & Rankings:

Canada’s Best Jobs 2017: The Top 25 Jobs in Canada
Canada’s Best MBA Programs: The Top 10 by Reputation
The PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2017

Get our daily briefing on innovation, leadership, technology & the economy.
Weekdays at 6 AM ET. Learn More »

Comments are closed.

Resources