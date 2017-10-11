“I was very impressed with this well-organized and well-run event! Great content, fabulous speakers and a high-profile feel throughout. I hope to make it to a future event, whether next year or down the road!”

Michael “Pinball” Clemons stands only 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Despite this—perhaps because of this—he led a spectacular CFL career, obliterating records, and winning Grey Cups with the Toronto Argonauts, as both a player and the team’s head coach. In his time leading on the field, from the sidelines and in boardrooms (yes, he’s also an entrepreneur!), Clemons has learned what it takes to inspire a team to do great things. In this dynamic and energizing keynote drawing from his experiences in sport, business and philanthropy, Clemons will talk with unabashed passion about teamwork, about the potential in each of us to achieve anything we set our minds to, and about how putting your heart, fully, into everything you do can make you a better leader—and your organization exponentially more successful. (Bring your camera: Clemons will be available for photos following his keynote) .

Customers are the lifeblood of every business, but it isn’t always easy to know what they want. How does a growing business stay ahead of client demands when those demands change all the time? What are the best ways to respond to ever-evolving needs? Is it possible to predict what buyers—both B2B and consumer—will want, and if so, how? In this candid and instructive panel discussion, veteran PROFIT 500 entrepreneurs will reveal the most effective strategies and tactics they’ve used to grow their businesses alongside customer expectations.

Join Pierre Cléroux, Vice President, Research and Chief Economist of BDC—the only Canadian Bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs—as he draws on BDC’s latest research to share an economic outlook that identifies the brightest opportunities for entrepreneurs heading into 2018, and to outline the smartest strategic decisions fast-growing companies should be making today.

Kirstine Stewart literally wrote the book on leadership. In her accomplished career (which has included executive roles at the CBC, Twitter and, currently, Diply) she has come to appreciate like few others what it takes to effectively lead teams through big changes—including exponential growth. Expect business-boosting takeaways on everything from strategy to changemaking to leadership in this interactive, instructive discussion.

In this candid conversation, Shopify’s Harley Finkelstein—one of the most influential and innovative young business leaders in Canada today—shares his experiences scaling Shopify from a scrappy startup to a world-leading provider of commerce solutions, covering, among other things, the key operational, strategic and culture components that differentiate truly great businesses from those that are merely good.

Over lunch, Canadian Business will celebrate the entrepreneurial successes of this year’s PROFIT 500 and STARTUP 50 winners, and give special recognition to companies for achievements in such areas as revenue growth, international trade and job creation.

Presented in partnership with CEO Global Network, the PROFIT 500 Idea Exchange features mediated small-group peer-to-peer conversations in which you can discuss, and help to solve, the top issues facing your business today.

In 2017, every business is, in some way, a technology company. For growing enterprises, it can be very difficult to separate the tech trends that can help a business grow from those that won’t. In this lively presentation, a world-renowned tech expert will provide valuable clarity, along with advice on how to best implement tech tools in a way that genuinely boosts your business.

We obsess over innovation. But innovation is overrated. If you look at the smart companies that are prized for “innovation,” you see that they are actually masters of “adaptation”—of knowing when to adjust, when to speed up, and when to capitalize. It’s not about being first; it’s about being flexible. In this thrilling talk, Amber MacArthur looks to leading organizations, many of which she covers for Fast Company, to explore the practice of relentless adaptation. Is your company taking advantage of disruptive new technologies, or simply being disrupted by them? From the C-Suite to marketing to customer service and beyond, a newly adaptive corporate culture, defined by digital technology and bold leadership, is fundamentally changing business. And MacArthur has had her ear to this fertile new ground for years. Fusing new concepts like crowdsourcing and gamification to a timeless strategic framework, this big-picture talk sheds light on how to adapt, and how to win, in our fast-forward economy.

Few things are more important to a growing business’s success than healthy cash flow, yet many struggle to strike the right balance. Over breakfast, join two PROFIT 500 CEOs, Paul Roman of American Express and a Canadian Business editor for a candid discussion of smart, proven strategies to keep money flowing when your business needs it most. (Presented in partnership with American Express)

Michael “Pinball” Clemons CFL legend Michael “Pinball” Clemons is an icon of sporting excellence, community leadership, and personal integrity. With boundless energy and moments of quiet introspection, he talks about teamwork and the potential each of us has to achieve anything we set our minds to. Good-natured and unabashedly emotional, he shows you how to put your heart into everything you do. Michael “Pinball” Clemons is an icon of sporting excellence, community leadership and personal integrity. Considered one of the best athletes Canada has ever known, his real legacy may well lie with the thousands of people he has inspired, both on and off the field. Clemons stands only 5 feet 6 inches; he weighs 170 pounds. Despite this—because of this—he led a spectacular CFL career, obliterating records, and winning Grey Cups with the Toronto Argonauts, as both a player and their head coach. (When you win as a coach, he has said, it’s like winning 42 times at once.) Clemons was also the Argos’ CEO, and is now their vice chair. Away from the game, Michael “Pinball” Clemons has an undying commitment to community—especially to youth—that is simply unparalleled. He lends his name and time to countless high-profile causes, including the Argos’ Stop the Violence campaign, which encourages the active participation of communities, schools and government in educating youth and curbing increasing gun violence.

Amber MacArthur Amber Mac(Arthur) started her career in San Francisco and Boston during the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. As a strategist for Razorfish and Director of Marketing for an e-procurement software company, she spent four years in the technology start-up trenches. Amber left the start-up world to join Microsoft to build one of the first female-focused lifestyle portals. In 2007, she started her own digital marketing agency. The company’s first client was world-renowned business coach Tony Robbins. Their client list also includes Microsoft, Intel, Shopify, Ford, Canada Goose, Fast Company, PayPal, Scotiabank, Yellow Pages, and many more leading organizations. In 2010, she wrote the national bestselling business book Power Friending (Portfolio: New York). In 2016, she co-wrote an Internet safety book called Outsmarting Your Kids Online (with security expert Michael Bazzell). Amber has keynoted more than 300 events around the world. Topics include business innovation, Internet of things, online safety, artificial intelligence, the distraction economy, and what it takes for companies to adapt and grow. She is a regular business host and expert for Fast Company, Shopify, CNN, Bloomberg TV, CBS, BNN, The Marilyn Denis Show, and SiriusXM Radio and has more than two million social media followers online. “With few equals,” writes YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, “MacArthur continues to demonstrate a keen insight towards the continually evolving fabric of the social web.”

Pierre Cléroux Pierre Cléroux was appointed Vice President, Research and Chief Economist at BDC in 2012. Cléroux leads a team of experts who analyze economic data to identify business and sector trends impacting Canadian entrepreneurs. A seasoned speaker, he regularly travels across the country to help business owners understand the risks and opportunities presented by the economic environment. Cléroux is also responsible for providing economic analysis and advice to the Bank’s senior management team, and supervises all marketing and industry research activities. Over his 25-year career as an economist, he has held several influential positions that had a direct impact on entrepreneurs in Canada and abroad. Before joining BDC, Cléroux worked for the Government of Saudi Arabia as Vice President, Business Analysis in the National Industry Clusters Development Program. His role was to create program strategies, define sector policies and conduct financial and economic analyses of industrial projects. Previously, Cléroux was the Quebec Assistant Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Innovation and Export Trade, responsible for the implementation of economic policies and programs to support small and medium-sized businesses and encourage entrepreneurship. He was also a strategic advisor for Montreal International, where he was responsible for attracting foreign investment from India and the Middle East, and developing international relationships and partnerships. He worked for 12 years at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business in various roles, including economist and Quebec Vice President. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and a master’s degree in Economics from Laval University, as well as an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Kirstine Stewart Kirstine Stewart was the first woman to hold the position of Executive Vice-President of CBC’s English services—often called the most powerful job in Canadian broadcasting—and was the first Managing Director of Twitter Canada, leading Canadian operations as well as advertising business and partnerships. She went to NYC for Twitter and ran the social network’s North American media partnerships business before coming to her new role as Chief Strategy Officer at ​Diply. She is an alumna of the Forum of Young Global Leaders, an integral part of the World Economic Forum. Kirstine has been named to the Maclean’s list of the most powerful Canadians (just two places behind Justin Trudeau), to Toronto Life’s list of the most influential Torontonians and to Canadian Business’s 2015 list of the top 50 most powerful business people in Canada. She is also a bestselling author of ​Our Turn: Time for a New Kind of Leader, a leadership manual for the new economy.

Paul Roman A dedicated partner and results-driven executive, Paul Roman has spent more than a decade at American Express Canada as a trusted advisor to companies coast to coast, helping them solve their financial challenges, attract new customers, and grow their businesses. As the Vice President & General Manager of Global Commercial Payments, Paul is responsible for the strategic direction, management and growth of a market-leading portfolio of business clients and prospects that spans the small business, middle market, and global multi-national segments.