2013 Industry Rankings – Pharmaceuticals

The 7 pharma and nutraceutical firms on the 2013 ranking had an average 5-year revenue growth of 896%, average 2012 revenue of $39.4 million and an average employee count of 49.

Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies:

Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals (manufacturing & distribution)

RankCompanyRevenue Growth %Industry / PROFIT 500 rank$Revenue 2012Employees 2012
1Life Science Nutritionals Inc.3,133Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals (manufacturing & distribution) / P500 rank: 12CAD10-20 million55
2Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc.1,521Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals (manufacturing & distribution) / P500 rank: 35CAD5-10 million21
3Suntrition Inc.549Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals (manufacturing & distribution) / P500 rank: 124CAD5-10 million48
4BioSyent Inc.355Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals (manufacturing & distribution) / P500 rank: 183CAD5,024,15418
5Medical Futures Inc.322Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals (manufacturing & distribution) / P500 rank: 203CAD5-10 million37
6Paladin Labs Inc.234Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals (manufacturing & distribution) / P500 rank: 247CAD210,200,000120
7Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. 160Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals (manufacturing & distribution) / P500 rank: 327CAD26,640,81745

