PROFIT 500: The Complete Ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

These are the 500 fastest-growing companies in Canada, measured by their revenue growth over the last five years

  0
PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Complete PROFIT 500 Ranking » Complete STARTUP 50 Ranking » How to Enter »

The 500 companies listed here vary dramatically by region, industry and size, but they have one thing in common: They’re in serious growth mode at a time when most businesses decidedly are not. They are the entrepreneurial superstars Canada’s economy needs. Meet the 2017 PROFIT 500.

† = $US

RankCompany5-year growth (%)2016 revenue ($mil)IndustryCityProvince Employees, 2016 (full-time equivalent)
1Gillam Group29,25650-100ConstructionTorontoOnt.82
2Buyatab Online18,66250-100SoftwareVancouverB.C.45
3Maropost12,98320-50SoftwareTorontoOnt.109
4IOU Financial8,60010-20Financial ServicesMontrealQue.53
5SendtoNews7,26010-20Marketing & MediaVictoriaB.C.26
6Milo Enterprises7,22710-20ManufacturingVancouverB.C.25
7Eden Park6,98210-20Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.60
8Canada Drives6,85020-50Financial ServicesVancouverB.C.240
9FixMeStick6,47110-20ManufacturingMontrealQue.21
10Bronte Construction5,75210-20ConstructionOakvilleOnt.100
11Adroit Overseas Enterprises5,67010-20AgricultureSurreyB.C.5
12Sortable4,99510-20SoftwareKitchenerOnt.53
13Centurion Trucking4,55510-20Transportation & LogisticsSurreyB.C.59
14RecycleSmart Solutions4,5215-10Industrial ServicesRichmondB.C.17
15Unata3,9575-10SoftwareTorontoOnt.50
16Wyse Meter Solutions3,9195-10Industrial ServicesMississaugaOnt.24
17TDot Performance3,6685-10RetailTorontoOnt.13
18AcuityAds3,44620-50SoftwareTorontoOnt.79
19Merchant Advance Capital3,05510-20FInancial ServicesVancouverB.C.38
20Secure Sense Solutions3,04410-20Information TechnologyBurlingtonOnt.35
21Kheeran2,9965-10Industrial ServicesNiskuAlta.50
22Top Hat2,92020-50SoftwareTorontoOnt.202
23GreenSpace Brands2,86120-50ManufacturingTorontoOnt.41
24Format 2,4785-10SoftwareTorontoOnt.38
25Axonify2,42110-20†SoftwareWaterlooOnt.99
26Motoinsight (formerly Unhaggle)2,4185-10SoftwareTorontoOnt.32
27Magnet Forensics2,38610-20†SoftwareWaterlooOnt.122
28TheRedPin2,3592-5Real EstateTorontoOnt.54
29Unbounce2,33720-50SoftwareVancouverB.C.175
30EBOX2,30020-50TelecommunicationsLongueuilQue.150
31Traction on Demand2,27220-50SoftwareBurnabyB.C.304
32Delviro Energy2,23220-50ManufacturingTorontoOnt.130
33MobileLIVE2,14720-50SoftwareRichmond HillOnt.275
34Arani2,0522-5ManufacturingMontrealQue.12
35ThoughtWire1,9112-5SoftwareTorontoOnt.41
36Appnovation1,90120-50SoftwareVancouverB.C.212
37SearchKings1,8822-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.24
38Wholesale Innovations1,8362-5RetailPickeringOnt.10
39Iotum1,7832-5†SoftwareTorontoOnt.24
40Spray-Net1,7615-10Consumer ServicesBouchervilleQue.26
41Arcane1,74710-20Marketing & MediaLondonOnt.70
42ScribbleLive1,74220-50SoftwareTorontoOnt.142
43Quadbridge1,67420-50Information TechnologyMontrealQue.44
44Gigg Express1,65750-100Transportation & LogisticsMississaugaOnt.474
45Nucleom1,62410-20Industrial ServicesQuebecQue.43
46IRT Technologies1,5842-5ManufacturingMontrealQue.25
47Eco Paving1,5702-5Consumer ServicesCoquitlamB.C.24
48Martello Technologies1,5522-5SoftwareOttawaOnt.25
49Saje Natural Wellness1,54750-100RetailVancouverB.C.186
50PageFreezer1,4912-5SoftwareVancouverB.C.28
51Neuvoo1,4642-5Human ResourcesMontrealQue.160
52Surround Integrated Marketing1,4162-5Marketing & MediaOakvilleOnt.24
53Dejero1,35620-50Information TechnologyWaterlooOnt.108
54J-CON Civil1,3462-5ConstructionStony MountainMan.20
55Steeped Tea1,33310-20Wholesale & DistributionHamiltonOnt.64
56Bluelime Enterprises1,3235-10Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.35
57Garneau Group1,29120-50Human ResourcesKincardineOnt.150
58Canada Prime Marketing1,2542-5Marketing & MediaEdmontonAlta.85
59Certified Battery1,23910-20RetailBurnabyB.C.11
60SPICE1,1952-5Information TechnologyMississaugaOnt.14
61Voices.com1,16610-20Marketing & MediaLondonOnt.104
623S Lighting1,1475-10Wholesale & DistributionOshawaOnt.48
63Jenny Bird1,1192-5ManufacturingTorontoOnt.10
64OutsideIQ1,1032-5SoftwareTorontoOnt.40
65AppCentrica1,0855-10SoftwareTorontoOnt.60
66Vivere1,07610-20Wholesale & DistributionGuelphOnt.16
67Obero1,0225-10SoftwareVaughanOnt.85
68Certified Cartridges1,0125-10RetailMontrealQue.74
69Keyspire1,01110-20Consumer ServicesCambridgeOnt.28
70Big Viking Games1,00210-20†SoftwareLondonOnt.106
71KIMBO Design9952-5Marketing & MediaVancouverB.C.8
72Vets To Go9862-5Consumer ServicesCalgaryAlta.24
73Cambridge Global Payments980100-200Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.391
74Devolutions9762-5SoftwareLavaltrieQue.55
75WordJack Media9582-5Marketing & MediaCollingwoodOnt.19
76Starvox Entertainment95210-20Consumer ServicesTorontoOnt.12
77QuickContractors.com95110-20ConstructionGuelphOnt.47
78Neovation9412-5SoftwareWinnipegMan.39
79360insights93410-20SoftwareWhitbyOnt.217
80UP Equip9292-5ManufacturingVerchèresQue.10
81MediaFace9102-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.13
82Bioastra Technologies9062-5ManufacturingMontrealQue.15
83MSW Plastics86520-50ManufacturingPalmerstonOnt.50
84Hillberg & Berk85710-20ManufacturingReginaSask.64
85Supplement King Canada8565-10RetailDartmouthN.S.9
86Brave Control Solutions84710-20Industrial ServicesWindsorOnt.34
87The Burnie Group8315-10Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.24
88R3 Deconstruction & Abatement81310-20ConstructionEdmontonAlta.95
89TWG (The Working Group)8085-10SoftwareTorontoOnt.40
90Ryan Murphy Construction8012-5ConstructionCalgaryAlta.8
91Kinova Robotics79810-20ManufacturingBoisbriandQue.80
92Mini Mioche7972-5RetailTorontoOnt.9
93Brevitas Consulting7965-10Professional ServicesRichmond HillOnt.55
94NetFore Systems7562-5SoftwareOttawaOnt.16
95GSOFT74720-50SoftwareMontrealQue.204
96Commerce Dynamics7462-5SoftwareTorontoOnt.9
97LinkNow Media7465-10Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.111
98AVShop.ca (Shopstix)7435-10RetailMarkhamOnt.9
99Addictive Mobility74010-20Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.59
100Vendasta Technologies72010-20SoftwareSaskatoonSask.197
101Fiasco Gelato7162-5ManufacturingCalgaryAlta.30
102Napkyn Analytics7122-5Marketing & MediaOttawaOnt.23
103Diva International71220-50ManufacturingKitchenerOnt.34
104Impact Recruitment6942-5Human ResourcesVancouverB.C.22
105Powered by Search6905-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.22
106Clickback6892-5SoftwareSt. CatharinesOnt.25
107Minami Group6802-5ManufacturingVaughanOnt.10
108DCM67820-50ManufacturingBlainvilleQue.208
109DPM Energy6542-5Industrial ServicesVaughanOnt.30
110Index Exchange641500-1,000Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.259
111Canada Intercambio6252-5Consumer ServicesVancouverB.C.14
112Big Blue Bubble62420-50SoftwareLondonOnt.76
113Jesse Garant Metrology Center6192-5Industrial ServicesWindsorOnt.18
114Tundra Technical Solutions615100-200Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.2560
115Therapure Biopharma61350-100ManufacturingMississaugaOnt.406
116Summit Kids5932-5Consumer ServicesCalgaryAlta.108
117Klick592200-500Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.611
118ScreenScape5912-5SoftwareCharlottetownP.E.I.20
119Passport Trucking5892-5Transportation & LogisticsTorontoOnt.21
120Sinking Ship Entertainment58610-20Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.105
121Tangentia58610-20Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.146
122A+ Entrepreneurs Généraux5855-10ConstructionMontrealQue.45
123Absolute Industrial Automation5805-10Industrial ServicesWindsorOnt.20
124Three O Four 5765-10ManufacturingMiltonOnt.20
125Zomaron5765-10Financial ServicesLondonOnt.60
126Astound Group57420-50Marketing & MediaOakvilleOnt.69
127Atypic5712-5Professional ServicesMontrealQue.42
128Home Painters Toronto5652-5ConstructionTorontoOnt.11
129Earthline Foundations and Shoring5645-10ConstructionMississaugaOnt.21
130QHouseKids5535-10Wholesale & DistributionSte-Anne-de-BellevueQue.12
131The Faris Team54510-20Real EstateBarrieOnt.47
132BioSyent53810-20Wholesale & DistributionTorontoOnt.43
133BSC (Backstage Commerce)5375-10ManufacturingMontrealQue.19
134Trindent Management Consulting52810-20Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.45
135Xpertdoc5255-10SoftwareTerrebonneQue.40
136iON United51320-50Information TechnologyCalgaryAlta.33
137Green Standards5095-10Industrial ServicesTorontoOnt.16
138Distinct Infrastructure Group50550-100ConstructionTorontoOnt.385
139Mama Earth Organics50310-20RetailTorontoOnt.51
140Quest AV4982-5Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.16
141LawDepot.com49420-50SoftwareEdmontonAlta.56
142gShift4842-5SoftwareBarrieOnt.25
143Art & Science4832-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.23
144Avigilon482200-500†ManufacturingVancouverB.C.1159
145Chocolats Favoris48210-20ManufacturingQuebecQue.92
146Advisor Websites4802-5SoftwareVancouverB.C.41
147Flat Iron Building Group48020-50ConstructionTorontoOnt.28
148The FHE Group47710-20ManufacturingVaughanOnt.15
149Artika47550-100ManufacturingDorvalQue.116
150Exia Group4682-5Professional ServicesMontrealQue.61
151KFI4655-10ManufacturingBramptonOnt.10
152Functionalab Group46320-50Consumer ServicesMontrealQue.73
153Rock Star Real Estate4625-10Real EstateOakvilleOnt.25
154Altec Integrated Solutions46110-20ManufacturingCoquitlamB.C.56
155Eco Guardian4555-10ManufacturingNewmarketOnt.8
156Bloom4542-5Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.27
1572 Percent Realty4485-10Real EstateCalgaryAlta.230
158Core Products Canada44510-20ManufacturingTorontoOnt.16
159BBG Management4305-10Human ResourcesOttawaOnt.100
160KLF Media4295-10Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.42
161Iceberg Networks4275-10Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.31
162Motion Composites42610-20ManufacturingSt-Rock-de-l'AchiganQue.85
163Simpli Home (CCT Global Sourcing)42420-50†Wholesale & DistributionVaughanOnt.42
164KnightsbridgeFX.com4232-5Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.10
165Stance Healthcare41410-20ManufacturingKitchenerOnt.50
166Dig Insights4125-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.30
167MarkIT Staffing Solutions4102-5Human ResourcesMiltonOnt.3
168D2C Media4085-10Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.36
169People Store Staffing Solutions39920-50Human ResourcesMississaugaOnt.2344
170Real Estate Webmasters39810-20SoftwareNanaimoB.C.124
171Canada Goose393200-500ManufacturingTorontoOnt.1194
172Seasonal Impact3925-10Industrial ServicesSherwood ParkAlta.33
173TAK Logistics 3875-10Transportation & LogisticsDeltaB.C.23
174Copperleaf38610-20SoftwareVancouverB.C.99
175SolutionCorp3842-5Industrial ServicesStettlerAlta.16
176Acentury3712-5Information TechnologyRichmond HillOnt.9
177KV Capital3702-5Financial ServicesEdmontonAlta.13
178The Job Shoppe36920-50Human ResourcesTecumsehOnt.500
179Solar Provider Group36610-20EnergyTorontoOnt.56
180Optimus SBR36420-50Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.193
181Famoso Pizzeria3612-5RetailRichmondB.C.15
182Digital Echidna3582-5SoftwareLondonOnt.55
183Little Kickers Group3562-5Consumer ServicesTorontoOnt.3
184Intrigue Media3562-5Marketing & MediaGuelphOnt.19
185Book4Time3485-10SoftwareMarkhamOnt.51
186Ontario Rental and Supply3475-10Industrial ServicesOttawaOnt.48
187SolidTrust Pay3442-5Financial ServicesBobcaygeonOnt.27
188Happier IT 3442-5Information TechnologyWhite RockB.C.37
189Britespan Building Systems34210-20ManufacturingLucknowOnt.44
190First Light Technologies Ltd.3412-5ManufacturingVictoriaB.C.12
191Aqua Drain Sewer Services3412-5Industrial ServicesOttawaOnt.50
192Highlight Group of Cos.34050-100Transportation & LogisticsVaughanOnt.550
193All-West Crane & Rigging3392-5Industrial ServicesQuesnelB.C.24
194Agreement Express3365-10SoftwareVancouverB.C.52
195Maple Diversity Communications3342-5Marketing & MediaMississaugaOnt.15
196Symbility33220-50SoftwareTorontoOnt.156
197Titanium Transportation Group 331100-200Transportation & LogisticsBoltonOnt.525
198Andy Transport32420-50Transportation & LogisticsSalaberry-de-ValleyfieldQue.350
199Gin-Cor32320-50ManufacturingMattawaOnt.180
200Scott Steel31620-50ConstructionBurlingtonOnt.220
201Blackline Safety3165-10ManufacturingCalgaryAlta.86
202Arrow Professional Services31620-50Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.1897
203Crakmedia31620-50Marketing & MediaQuebecQue.90
204Upstream Works Software3155-10SoftwareVaughanOnt.68
205Bennett Design3155-10Professional ServicesUxbridgeOnt.34
206Office Coffee Solutions31510-20Wholesale & DistributionTorontoOnt.23
207Pythian31550-100Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.383
208Engage People 31250-100Information TechnologyMarkhamOnt.138
209Premium Fence Company3112-5ConstructionSurreyB.C.35
210BSM Technologies30850-100ManufacturingTorontoOnt.247
211DRMG (Direct Response Media Group)30420-50Marketing & MediaOakvilleOnt.162
212Geotab302100-200†SoftwareOakvilleOnt.267
213Coast Fraser30020-50Wholesale & DistributionSurreyB.C.20
214Mico Systems2992-5Information TechnologyOakvilleOnt.21
215Scalar Decisions298200-500Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.316
216EventSing2982-5Marketing & MediaOakvilleOnt.9
217Equicare Health2952-5†SoftwareVancouverB.C.36
218Carbon60 Networks2895-10Information TechnologyRichmond HillOnt.27
219Silver Creek Software2895-10SoftwareEdmontonAlta.32
220Global Relay28750-100Information TechnologyVancouverB.C.368
221Groupe Premier Médical2875-10Financial ServicesLavalQue.30
222MarshallZehr Group28310-20Financial ServicesWaterlooOnt.18
223Coaching Financier Trek2812-5Financial ServicesLavalQue.10
224Rockwood Custom Homes27920-50ConstructionCalgaryAlta.28
225Fitter International (Fitterfirst)27510-20ManufacturingCalgaryAlta.21
226DNE Resources2755-10EnergyMontrealQue.70
227Cue Digital Media2745-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.22
228Maxime Knitting27020-50ManufacturingMontrealQue.160
229C.R. Plastic Products27020-50ManufacturingStratfordOnt.195
230TEEMA Solutions Group 27050-100Human ResourcesVancouverB.C.221
231Sweets from the Earth2655-10ManufacturingTorontoOnt.53
232Openmind Technologies2612-5Information TechnologyBlainvilleQue.24
233Red Leaf Medical2585-10Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.12
234Forum Equity Partners25850-100Real EstateTorontoOnt.19
235Cority (formerly Medgate)25520-50SoftwareTorontoOnt.196
236BlueBird IT Solutions2532-5Information TechnologyMarkhamOnt.17
237Ontracks Consulting25310-20Information TechnologyEdmontonAlta.57
238A1 Cash & Carry25220-50Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.50
239Avaleris2522-5Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.28
240Faulhaber Communications2522-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.21
241Livestock Water Recycling2525-10ManufacturingCalgaryAlta.1
242Ron Lee Construction25110-20Industrial ServicesHamiltonOnt.75
243Spiria24910-20SoftwareMontrealQue.103
244Isaac Operations2492-5Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.21
245Hope Street Real Estate Corp.2482-5Real EstateCalgaryAlta.43
246Venue Kings Ticket Brokers2472-5RetailNorth VancouverB.C.21
247Diagnostics Biochem Canada2465-10ManufacturingLondonOnt.25
248Shenglin Financial24620-50Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.50
249Chens Enterprises Corp.24420-50Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.16
250Spirit of Math Schools2415-10Consumer ServicesTorontoOnt.52
251Yoga Tree Studios2392-5Consumer ServicesTorontoOnt.10
252Mishkumi Technologies23910-20Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.9
253Financial Horizons Group23950-100Financial ServicesKitchenerOnt.316
254Recruiting in Motion2392-5Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.13
255PrecisionIT2382-5Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.5
256Mississauga Bus, Coach & Truck Repairs23710-20Industrial ServicesMississaugaOnt.73
257Everspring Farms2365-10ManufacturingSeaforthOnt.32
258Tiber River Naturals2362-5ManufacturingWinnipegMan.60
259Rock Universe (Blue Rays)2332-5RetailBurlingtonOnt.22
260Gibraltar Holdings2325-10ConstructionBurnabyB.C.26
261Just Quality International23120-50Wholesale & DistributionTorontoOnt.16
262StarTech.com231200-500ManufacturingLondonOnt.405
263Spoke O'Motion2292-5RetailNewmarketOnt.5
264The KTL Group22910-20Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.25
265People Corporation22950-100Human ResourcesWinnipegMan.562
266HRdownloads22810-20Human ResourcesLondonOnt.76
267HighVail Systems22620-50Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.27
268Audability22510-20Information TechnologyMississaugaOnt.75
269MAD Elevator Fixtures22210-20ManufacturingTorontoOnt.85
270OPAL-RT Technologies22220-50ManufacturingMontrealQue.155
271Financière S_Entiel2212-5Financial ServicesLavalQue.16
272World Link Food Distributors22050-100Wholesale & DistributionGoffsN.S.20
273Technostrobe2195-10ManufacturingCoteau-du-LacQue.30
274Diabsolut21810-20Information TechnologyPointe-ClaireQue.135
275HanM Transportation2182-5Transportation & LogisticsTorontoOnt.8
276Dominion Lending Centres21720-50Financial ServicesPort CoquitlamB.C.63
277Kasa Supply21710-20Wholesale & DistributionSurreyB.C.24
278Pacific Quorum Properties2165-10Professional ServicesVancouverB.C.102
279Everland Natural Foods2165-10ManufacturingBurnabyB.C.30
280ProjectLine Solutions2145-10Information TechnologySaskatoonSask.36
281VinylTrends2105-10ManufacturingKitchenerOnt.20
282UCIT Online Security21010-20Information TechnologyMississaugaOnt.150
283D&D Vehicle Sales20920-50RetailCamroseAlta.24
284CarData Consultants2082-5Professional ServicesOakvilleOnt.11
285D-Squared Construction20810-20ConstructionOttawaOnt.80
286Wish Group20750-100Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.100
287General Credit Services2075-10Financial ServicesVancouverB.C.88
288Globeways Canada205100-200AgricultureMississaugaOnt.45
289DevFacto Technologies20510-20Information TechnologyEdmontonAlta.76
290Environics Analytics20420-50Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.138
291Pioneering Technology Corp.2035-10ManufacturingMississaugaOnt.15
292Manitobah Mukluks20010-20ManufacturingWinnipegMan.42
293Encore Business Solutions20010-20Information TechnologyWinnipegMan.77
294Brand Momentum19920-50Marketing & MediaMississaugaOnt.71
295ProStar Cleaning and Restoration19910-20Industrial ServicesCalgaryAlta.55
296Techni-Craft Equipment Services 1995-10Industrial ServicesSt. AlbertAlta.35
297Defined Designs1982-5Marketing & MediaVaughanOnt.13
298Atlantis Programs & Pedalheads 1985-10Consumer ServicesVancouverB.C.28
299Gateway Trailer Repairs19710-20Industrial ServicesEdmontonAlta.95
300Doxim19620-50SoftwareMarkhamOnt.176
301Fusion Retail Analytics1962-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.15
302Scribendi.com1965-10Professional ServicesChathamOnt.18
303Highstreet1952-5Real EstateKelownaB.C.23
304Indellient1945-10SoftwareOakvilleOnt.46
305CloudOps1935-10Information TechnologyMontrealQue.28
306LabX Media Group19310-20Marketing & MediaMidlandOnt.70
307Archon Systems1922-5SoftwareTorontoOnt.13
308Clôture Regionalé1912-5ConstructionGatineauQue.19
309Weston Wood Solutions19150-100ManufacturingBramptonOnt.39
310iQmetrix189100-200SoftwareVancouverB.C.405
311MXO Agence Totale1892-5Marketing & MediaSaint-Jean-sur-RichelieuQue.39
312Angstrom Engineering18710-20ManufacturingKitchenerOnt.35
313My Broadcasting Corp.18510-20Marketing & MediaRenfrewOnt.117
314Messagepoint18510-20SoftwareTorontoOnt.85
315Weston Forest181100-200Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.147
316Photon Control18020-50ManufacturingRichmondB.C.81
317MD Charlton 17820-50Wholesale & DistributionSaanichtonB.C.51
318Six S Partners1785-10Information TechnologyWaterlooOnt.32
319Sport Systems1785-10ManufacturingAlmonteOnt.27
320LOGiQ317710-20Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.58
321ICC Property Management1775-10Professional ServicesMarkhamOnt.97
322Agriclé1765-10Wholesale & DistributionSt-DominiqueQue.10
323Sales Talent Agency1765-10Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.42
324Informatique ProContact17550-100Information TechnologyQuebecQue.248
325Juiceworks Exhibits1755-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.30
326Newcom Business Media17420-50Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.90
327BMF (Burlington Merchandising & Fixtures)1745-10Industrial ServicesBurlingtonOnt.24
328Rock-It Promotions1742-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.22
329Weiss-Johnson17420-50Consumer ServicesEdmontonAlta.234
330Lantrax Logistics17410-20Transportation & LogisticsSurreyB.C.17
331Quarterback Transportation17250-100Transportation & LogisticsTorontoOnt.81
332FCV Interactive17110-20Marketing & MediaVancouverB.C.139
333Safe N Save Logistics1705-10Transportation & LogisticsVaughanOnt.8
334BBSpro Service1705-10Industrial ServicesSurreyB.C.78
335KMI Publishing and Events1695-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.30
336Optimus Information1685-10SoftwareVancouverB.C.12
337CoreHealth Technologies1682-5SoftwareKelownaB.C.20
338Mécanique P.E.G.1662-5Industrial ServicesLévisQue.12
339Vortex Aquatic Structures International16650-100ManufacturingPointe-ClaireQue.175
340Kanvi Homes16420-50ConstructionEdmontonAlta.31
341Benchmark Trade Solutions16310-20Transportation & LogisticsMississaugaOnt.14
342Orangutech1632-5Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.15
343Blush Lane Organic Market16220-50RetailCalgaryAlta.45
344AET Group1622-5Professional ServicesKitchenerOnt.25
345Points.com162200-500†SoftwareTorontoOnt.213
346PiiComm15910-20Information TechnologyPlantagenetOnt.56
347Homestead Organics15710-20ManufacturingMorrisburgOnt.24
348Provisus Wealth Management1575-10Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.10
349Kids & Company15750-100Professional ServicesRichmond HillOnt.1465
350Tank Traders (Vomar Industries)15610-20ManufacturingLa SalleMan.83
351Sunwing Travel Group 156>1,000Consumer ServicesTorontoOnt.8879
352RWDI (Rowan Williams Davies & Irwin)15650-100Professional ServicesGuelphOnt.411
353Norstar Windows & Doors15620-50ManufacturingHamiltonOnt.59
354The Canadian Trade House15510-20Wholesale & DistributionCalgaryAlta.12
355Unilogik Systems15410-20Information TechnologyVancouverB.C.6
356Enghouse Systems151200-500SoftwareMarkhamOnt.1528
357Errington Integrated Marketing1502-5Marketing & MediaBurlingtonOnt.8
358Safety First Consulting1502-5Professional ServicesVaughanOnt.26
359Nurse Next Door Home Care Services14910-20Consumer ServicesVancouverB.C.94
360Talent Employment1495-10Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.290
361MaxSys Staffing & Consulting14650-100Human ResourcesOttawaOnt.162
362Emyode1452-5SoftwareMontrealQue.30
363Fleet Complete14520-50SoftwareTorontoOnt.335
364ABL Employment14420-50Human ResourcesHamiltonOnt.51
365EquiSoft14320-50SoftwareMontrealQue.240
366Raintree Capital14210-20Financial ServicesEdmontonAlta.22
367WebSan Solutions1412-5Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.24
368Marlon Recreational Products14110-20Wholesale & DistributionChilliwackB.C.21
369Value Partners Investments14020-50ManufacturingWinnipegMan.25
370Bison Fire Protection13910-20Industrial ServicesWinnipegMan.80
371Fusion Homes139100-200ConstructionGuelphOnt.78
372Mactrans Logistics 1395-10Transportation & LogisticsVaughanOnt.11
373Wellpoint Health Services13810-20Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.130
374FX Innovation13850-100Information TechnologyMontrealQue.425
375Beneco Packaging13810-20ManufacturingMississaugaOnt.36
376Worden Displays1372-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.16
377E.B. Box Co.1375-10ManufacturingRichmond HillOnt.22
378Le Site1362-5Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.28
379Dsquare1325-10Transportation & LogisticsCôte Saint-LucQue.50
380Tri-Link Systems13210-20Transportation & LogisticsAbbotsfordB.C.45
381Accelerated Connections13120-50TelecommunicationsTorontoOnt.48
382Premiere Mortgage Centre13110-20Financial ServicesHalifaxN.S.90
383Norima Consulting13110-20Information TechnologyWinnipegMan.57
384Liberty Security13010-20Industrial ServicesEdmontonAlta.65
385Green Private Wealth Counsel1302-5Financial ServicesWoodstockOnt.8
386Scarsin1305-10SoftwareUxbridgeOnt.61
387SysGen Solutions Group1255-10Information TechnologyCalgaryAlta.47
388Renovco1245-10ConstructionDorvalQue.50
389Ashcon1245-10Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.6
390Stingray124100-200Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.245
391Ward Technology Talent1235-10Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.52
392Libéo1232-5Marketing & MediaQuebecQue.55
393Mica Cabinets de Services Financiers12320-50Financial ServicesQuebecQue.71
394Yardstick Testing & Training12310-20SoftwareEdmontonAlta.85
395Ferme Onésime Pouliot1235-10AgricultureQuebecQue.209
396PrecisionERP12220-50Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.12
397Ciao1212-5SoftwareQuebecQue.47
398Valley Carriers12010-20Transportation & LogisticsAbbotsfordB.C.75
399LGM Financial Services11920-50Financial ServicesVancouverB.C.207
400OrthoCanada11910-20Wholesale & DistributionGatineauQue.23
401Delegatus Legal Services1185-10Professional ServicesMontrealQue.7
402CPL Technologies1172-5Industrial ServicesVaughanOnt.15
403Student Works Painting1172-5Consumer ServicesMarkhamOnt.12
404MTL Cool1175-10ManufacturingChamblyQue.31
405J.M. Die11720-50ManufacturingMississaugaOnt.115
406Euro-Line Appliances11620-50Wholesale & DistributionOakvilleOnt.18
407Dental Savings Club1162-5ManufacturingMontrealQue.7
408Avnan11610-20ManufacturingOakvilleOnt.22
409Rosedale Sheet Metal1162-5ManufacturingCalgaryAlta.21
410Ressac1152-5Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.20
411Nexus Systems Group11550-100Information TechnologyMississaugaOnt.347
412Javelin Technologies11420-50Information TechnologyOakvilleOnt.90
413CTX Logistics11310-20Transportation & LogisticsCalgaryAlta.53
414LifeLearn1125-10SoftwareGuelphOnt.53
415Climax Media1125-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.60
416The Ten Spot Beauty Bars1112-5Consumer ServicesTorontoOnt.55
417Four Seasons Site Development11050-100ConstructionBramptonOnt.95
418Advance Coating Solutions10910-20Industrial ServicesEdmontonAlta.140
419PCMusic10910-20Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.56
420FlagShip 1085-10Transportation & LogisticsPointe-ClaireQue.22
421Pro-Ply Custom Plywood10820-50ManufacturingBramptonOnt.54
422Perkopolis1075-10Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.13
423RBR1065-10ManufacturingOttawaOnt.39
424Tink10520-50Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.215
425Softlanding Solutions1055-10Information TechnologyVancouverB.C.35
426Entreprises Éric Grondin1055-10Wholesale & DistributionSte-Clotilde-de-Beauce, QcQue.15
427Reliance Foundry10510-20ManufacturingSurreyB.C.20
428CS-1 Transportation10410-20Transportation & LogisticsBurlingtonOnt.25
429TIO Networks10450-100Financial ServicesVancouverB.C.184
430Smart Vision Direct1045-10Wholesale & DistributionMarkhamOnt.30
431Les Entreprises Houle Excavation1045-10Industrial ServicesMontrealQue.30
432ProStaff Employment Solutions10410-20Human ResourcesWindsorOnt.440
433HostPapa10310-20Information TechnologyBurlingtonOnt.100
434Cesium Telecom10320-50Wholesale & DistributionMontrealQue.48
435Pepco102100-200Wholesale & DistributionHearstOnt.277
436Loopstra Nixon LLP10210-20Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.92
437Annex Consulting Group10220-50Information TechnologyVancouverB.C.280
438Clear Concepts1012-5Information TechnologyWinnipegMan.26
439SiliCycle10010-20ManufacturingQuebecQue.53
440DG Global99100-200AgricultureTorontoOnt.8
441Scorpion Technologies992-5ManufacturingKamloopsB.C.20
442Bestway Cash N Carry985-10Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.7
443Premier Service955-10Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.14
444Sundance Ski & Board Shop952-5RetailEdmontonAlta.14
445Airstart9410-20Industrial ServicesMississaugaOnt.13
446Hitek Logistic9410-20Transportation & LogisticsMontrealQue.45
447Canada Tubeform9410-20ManufacturingLondonOnt.53
448Italian Centre Shop9450-100RetailEdmontonAlta.249
449Real Food for Real Kids9310-20ManufacturingTorontoOnt.100
450REC Media932-5Marketing & MediaCalgaryAlta.14
451Woody's Premium Cabinetry922-5ManufacturingStrathroyOnt.25
452Advantage Machine & Tool925-10ManufacturingMitchellOnt.51
453Red Sun Farms92200-500AgricultureKingsvilleOnt.137
454Promo-Staff Group912-5Human ResourcesMontrealQue.25
455MIT Consulting902-5Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.12
456Crawford Technologies9010-20SoftwareTorontoOnt.58
457Microdea905-10SoftwareMarkhamOnt.50
458Haivision9050-100ManufacturingMontrealQue.181
459La Recharge.ca902-5RetailSte-Brigitte-des-SaultsQue.30
460The Next Trend Designs895-10Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.17
461Benchmark Architectural Woodworking892-5ConstructionBurnabyB.C.18
462Benson Kearley IFG8810-20Financial ServicesNewmarketOnt.85
463ClubRunner882-5SoftwareOakvilleOnt.23
464Navada8820-50Industrial ServicesLongueuilQue.200
465Cindy's Home & Garden872-5RetailKingsvilleOnt.31
466Document Imaging Partners875-10Information TechnologyBreslauOnt.21
467Liftsafe Group of Cos.8710-20ManufacturingAyrOnt.101
468Ontario Property Management Group (OPMG)865-10Real EstateMarkhamOnt.84
469MOST Oil 865-10ManufacturingEdmontonAlta.42
470Dorward & Company LLP 852-5Professional ServicesEdmontonAlta.17
471Techify 852-5Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.16
472IQ Partners855-10Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.36
473LucasWorks8410-20Human ResourcesWindsorOnt.25
474Cypress Solutions845-10ManufacturingBurnabyB.C.27
475Mira Floors & Interiors845-10Industrial ServicesSurreyB.C.35
476MITS Airconditioning8420-50Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.45
477Brandfire Marketing835-10Marketing & MediaMarkhamOnt.28
478Dynamysk8320-50Industrial ServicesCagaryAlta.225
479Miltera832-5ManufacturingKitchenerOnt.11
480Digitcom Canada8310-20TelecommunicationsTorontoOnt.51
481PQA (Professional Quality Assurance)8310-20Information TechnologyFrederictonN.B.97
482TWI Foods8220-50ManufacturingTorontoOnt.205
483Prophix Software8220-50SoftwareMississaugaOnt.197
484Blue Chip Logistics8120-50Transportation & LogisticsSurreyB.C.18
485Copperstone Connect815-10SoftwareMississaugaOnt.38
486Sauve's Home Centre815-10RetailBelle RiverOnt.12
487Physio Extra8110-20Consumer ServicesMontrealQue.154
488iFinance Canada8120-50Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.65
489Iron Horse Security & Investigations815-10Professional ServicesOttawaOnt.900
490Eclipse Automation8020-50Industrial ServicesCambridgeOnt.178
491Creative At Home7810-20Wholesale & DistributionBurnabyB.C.16
492STGM Architectes785-10Professional ServicesQuebecQue.56
493HomEquity Bank78100-200Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.163
494La Fourmi Bionique782-5ManufacturingMontrealQue.15
495Synergie Médicale BRG7810-20ManufacturingLongueuilQue.56
496Arrow Engineering7710-20Professional ServicesEdmontonAlta.65
497Northern Dock Systems7710-20Industrial ServicesMississaugaOnt.45
498BTB Real Estate Investment Trust7750-100Professional ServicesMontrealQue.71
499CanaDream7620-50Consumer ServicesRocky View CountyAlta.80
500Waterplay Solutions7510-20ManufacturingKelownaB.C.50

† = $US

How we ranked them

For the 29th year, PROFIT and Canadian Business have identified Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by ranking applicant firms based on five-year revenue growth (from 2011 to 2016, or fiscal 2012 to 2017). We shortlisted companies based on revenue figures supplied on a brief self-nominating ballot, then verified revenue claims and eligibility through detailed questionnaires and reviews of applicant-supplied financial statements. A minimum revenue requirement of $2 million in the most recent fiscal year applied to all companies. Growth rates were calculated using a base-year minimum of $200,000. Franchisors were ranked on corporate revenue only. All eligible companies were independent and Canadian-owned at the end of the 2017 PROFIT 500 research period.

PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
How construction firm Gillam Group became Canada’s Fastest Growing Company
Vets to Go is a hit with time-starved pet owners (and their furry friends)
Bioastra Technologies uses open innovation to help firms outsource R&D
Diva International grew by leading the mainstreaming of menstrual cups
Canada Goose’s global success is built on its “made in Canada” roots
How First Light Technologies taps its customers to make a better product

Key lessons from PROFIT 500 winners

How to grow your exports beyond the usual-suspect countries
How to get your employees to think more like entrepreneurs
How to turn your brilliant idea into an actual business
How to turn social media engagement into real sales

Get our daily briefing on innovation, leadership, technology & the economy.
Weekdays at 6 AM ET. Learn More »

Comments are closed.

Resources