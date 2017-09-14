PROFIT 500: The Complete Ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

The 500 companies listed here vary dramatically by region, industry and size, but they have one thing in common: They’re in serious growth mode at a time when most businesses decidedly are not. They are the entrepreneurial superstars Canada’s economy needs. Meet the 2017 PROFIT 500.
† = $US
|Rank
|Company
|5-year growth (%)
|2016 revenue ($mil)
|Industry
|City
|Province
|Employees, 2016 (full-time equivalent)
|1
|Gillam Group
|29,256
|50-100
|Construction
|Toronto
|Ont.
|82
|2
|Buyatab Online
|18,662
|50-100
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|45
|3
|Maropost
|12,983
|20-50
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|109
|4
|IOU Financial
|8,600
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|53
|5
|SendtoNews
|7,260
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Victoria
|B.C.
|26
|6
|Milo Enterprises
|7,227
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|25
|7
|Eden Park
|6,982
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|60
|8
|Canada Drives
|6,850
|20-50
|Financial Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|240
|9
|FixMeStick
|6,471
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|21
|10
|Bronte Construction
|5,752
|10-20
|Construction
|Oakville
|Ont.
|100
|11
|Adroit Overseas Enterprises
|5,670
|10-20
|Agriculture
|Surrey
|B.C.
|5
|12
|Sortable
|4,995
|10-20
|Software
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|53
|13
|Centurion Trucking
|4,555
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Surrey
|B.C.
|59
|14
|RecycleSmart Solutions
|4,521
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Richmond
|B.C.
|17
|15
|Unata
|3,957
|5-10
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|50
|16
|Wyse Meter Solutions
|3,919
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|24
|17
|TDot Performance
|3,668
|5-10
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|13
|18
|AcuityAds
|3,446
|20-50
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|79
|19
|Merchant Advance Capital
|3,055
|10-20
|FInancial Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|38
|20
|Secure Sense Solutions
|3,044
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Burlington
|Ont.
|35
|21
|Kheeran
|2,996
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Nisku
|Alta.
|50
|22
|Top Hat
|2,920
|20-50
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|202
|23
|GreenSpace Brands
|2,861
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|41
|24
|Format
|2,478
|5-10
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|38
|25
|Axonify
|2,421
|10-20†
|Software
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|99
|26
|Motoinsight (formerly Unhaggle)
|2,418
|5-10
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|32
|27
|Magnet Forensics
|2,386
|10-20†
|Software
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|122
|28
|TheRedPin
|2,359
|2-5
|Real Estate
|Toronto
|Ont.
|54
|29
|Unbounce
|2,337
|20-50
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|175
|30
|EBOX
|2,300
|20-50
|Telecommunications
|Longueuil
|Que.
|150
|31
|Traction on Demand
|2,272
|20-50
|Software
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|304
|32
|Delviro Energy
|2,232
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|130
|33
|MobileLIVE
|2,147
|20-50
|Software
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|275
|34
|Arani
|2,052
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|12
|35
|ThoughtWire
|1,911
|2-5
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|41
|36
|Appnovation
|1,901
|20-50
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|212
|37
|SearchKings
|1,882
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|24
|38
|Wholesale Innovations
|1,836
|2-5
|Retail
|Pickering
|Ont.
|10
|39
|Iotum
|1,783
|2-5†
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|24
|40
|Spray-Net
|1,761
|5-10
|Consumer Services
|Boucherville
|Que.
|26
|41
|Arcane
|1,747
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|London
|Ont.
|70
|42
|ScribbleLive
|1,742
|20-50
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|142
|43
|Quadbridge
|1,674
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|44
|44
|Gigg Express
|1,657
|50-100
|Transportation & Logistics
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|474
|45
|Nucleom
|1,624
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Quebec
|Que.
|43
|46
|IRT Technologies
|1,584
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|25
|47
|Eco Paving
|1,570
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Coquitlam
|B.C.
|24
|48
|Martello Technologies
|1,552
|2-5
|Software
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|25
|49
|Saje Natural Wellness
|1,547
|50-100
|Retail
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|186
|50
|PageFreezer
|1,491
|2-5
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|28
|51
|Neuvoo
|1,464
|2-5
|Human Resources
|Montreal
|Que.
|160
|52
|Surround Integrated Marketing
|1,416
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Oakville
|Ont.
|24
|53
|Dejero
|1,356
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|108
|54
|J-CON Civil
|1,346
|2-5
|Construction
|Stony Mountain
|Man.
|20
|55
|Steeped Tea
|1,333
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|64
|56
|Bluelime Enterprises
|1,323
|5-10
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|35
|57
|Garneau Group
|1,291
|20-50
|Human Resources
|Kincardine
|Ont.
|150
|58
|Canada Prime Marketing
|1,254
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|85
|59
|Certified Battery
|1,239
|10-20
|Retail
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|11
|60
|SPICE
|1,195
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|14
|61
|Voices.com
|1,166
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|London
|Ont.
|104
|62
|3S Lighting
|1,147
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Oshawa
|Ont.
|48
|63
|Jenny Bird
|1,119
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|10
|64
|OutsideIQ
|1,103
|2-5
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|40
|65
|AppCentrica
|1,085
|5-10
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|60
|66
|Vivere
|1,076
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Guelph
|Ont.
|16
|67
|Obero
|1,022
|5-10
|Software
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|85
|68
|Certified Cartridges
|1,012
|5-10
|Retail
|Montreal
|Que.
|74
|69
|Keyspire
|1,011
|10-20
|Consumer Services
|Cambridge
|Ont.
|28
|70
|Big Viking Games
|1,002
|10-20†
|Software
|London
|Ont.
|106
|71
|KIMBO Design
|995
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|8
|72
|Vets To Go
|986
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Calgary
|Alta.
|24
|73
|Cambridge Global Payments
|980
|100-200
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|391
|74
|Devolutions
|976
|2-5
|Software
|Lavaltrie
|Que.
|55
|75
|WordJack Media
|958
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Collingwood
|Ont.
|19
|76
|Starvox Entertainment
|952
|10-20
|Consumer Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|12
|77
|QuickContractors.com
|951
|10-20
|Construction
|Guelph
|Ont.
|47
|78
|Neovation
|941
|2-5
|Software
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|39
|79
|360insights
|934
|10-20
|Software
|Whitby
|Ont.
|217
|80
|UP Equip
|929
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Verchères
|Que.
|10
|81
|MediaFace
|910
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|13
|82
|Bioastra Technologies
|906
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|15
|83
|MSW Plastics
|865
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Palmerston
|Ont.
|50
|84
|Hillberg & Berk
|857
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Regina
|Sask.
|64
|85
|Supplement King Canada
|856
|5-10
|Retail
|Dartmouth
|N.S.
|9
|86
|Brave Control Solutions
|847
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Windsor
|Ont.
|34
|87
|The Burnie Group
|831
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|24
|88
|R3 Deconstruction & Abatement
|813
|10-20
|Construction
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|95
|89
|TWG (The Working Group)
|808
|5-10
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|40
|90
|Ryan Murphy Construction
|801
|2-5
|Construction
|Calgary
|Alta.
|8
|91
|Kinova Robotics
|798
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Boisbriand
|Que.
|80
|92
|Mini Mioche
|797
|2-5
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|9
|93
|Brevitas Consulting
|796
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|55
|94
|NetFore Systems
|756
|2-5
|Software
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|16
|95
|GSOFT
|747
|20-50
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|204
|96
|Commerce Dynamics
|746
|2-5
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|9
|97
|LinkNow Media
|746
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|111
|98
|AVShop.ca (Shopstix)
|743
|5-10
|Retail
|Markham
|Ont.
|9
|99
|Addictive Mobility
|740
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|59
|100
|Vendasta Technologies
|720
|10-20
|Software
|Saskatoon
|Sask.
|197
|101
|Fiasco Gelato
|716
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Calgary
|Alta.
|30
|102
|Napkyn Analytics
|712
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|23
|103
|Diva International
|712
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|34
|104
|Impact Recruitment
|694
|2-5
|Human Resources
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|22
|105
|Powered by Search
|690
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|22
|106
|Clickback
|689
|2-5
|Software
|St. Catharines
|Ont.
|25
|107
|Minami Group
|680
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|10
|108
|DCM
|678
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Blainville
|Que.
|208
|109
|DPM Energy
|654
|2-5
|Industrial Services
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|30
|110
|Index Exchange
|641
|500-1,000
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|259
|111
|Canada Intercambio
|625
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|14
|112
|Big Blue Bubble
|624
|20-50
|Software
|London
|Ont.
|76
|113
|Jesse Garant Metrology Center
|619
|2-5
|Industrial Services
|Windsor
|Ont.
|18
|114
|Tundra Technical Solutions
|615
|100-200
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|2560
|115
|Therapure Biopharma
|613
|50-100
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|406
|116
|Summit Kids
|593
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Calgary
|Alta.
|108
|117
|Klick
|592
|200-500
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|611
|118
|ScreenScape
|591
|2-5
|Software
|Charlottetown
|P.E.I.
|20
|119
|Passport Trucking
|589
|2-5
|Transportation & Logistics
|Toronto
|Ont.
|21
|120
|Sinking Ship Entertainment
|586
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|105
|121
|Tangentia
|586
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|146
|122
|A+ Entrepreneurs Généraux
|585
|5-10
|Construction
|Montreal
|Que.
|45
|123
|Absolute Industrial Automation
|580
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Windsor
|Ont.
|20
|124
|Three O Four
|576
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Milton
|Ont.
|20
|125
|Zomaron
|576
|5-10
|Financial Services
|London
|Ont.
|60
|126
|Astound Group
|574
|20-50
|Marketing & Media
|Oakville
|Ont.
|69
|127
|Atypic
|571
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|42
|128
|Home Painters Toronto
|565
|2-5
|Construction
|Toronto
|Ont.
|11
|129
|Earthline Foundations and Shoring
|564
|5-10
|Construction
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|21
|130
|QHouseKids
|553
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue
|Que.
|12
|131
|The Faris Team
|545
|10-20
|Real Estate
|Barrie
|Ont.
|47
|132
|BioSyent
|538
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Toronto
|Ont.
|43
|133
|BSC (Backstage Commerce)
|537
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|19
|134
|Trindent Management Consulting
|528
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|45
|135
|Xpertdoc
|525
|5-10
|Software
|Terrebonne
|Que.
|40
|136
|iON United
|513
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Calgary
|Alta.
|33
|137
|Green Standards
|509
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|16
|138
|Distinct Infrastructure Group
|505
|50-100
|Construction
|Toronto
|Ont.
|385
|139
|Mama Earth Organics
|503
|10-20
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|51
|140
|Quest AV
|498
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|16
|141
|LawDepot.com
|494
|20-50
|Software
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|56
|142
|gShift
|484
|2-5
|Software
|Barrie
|Ont.
|25
|143
|Art & Science
|483
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|23
|144
|Avigilon
|482
|200-500†
|Manufacturing
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|1159
|145
|Chocolats Favoris
|482
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Quebec
|Que.
|92
|146
|Advisor Websites
|480
|2-5
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|41
|147
|Flat Iron Building Group
|480
|20-50
|Construction
|Toronto
|Ont.
|28
|148
|The FHE Group
|477
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|15
|149
|Artika
|475
|50-100
|Manufacturing
|Dorval
|Que.
|116
|150
|Exia Group
|468
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|61
|151
|KFI
|465
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Brampton
|Ont.
|10
|152
|Functionalab Group
|463
|20-50
|Consumer Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|73
|153
|Rock Star Real Estate
|462
|5-10
|Real Estate
|Oakville
|Ont.
|25
|154
|Altec Integrated Solutions
|461
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Coquitlam
|B.C.
|56
|155
|Eco Guardian
|455
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Newmarket
|Ont.
|8
|156
|Bloom
|454
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|27
|157
|2 Percent Realty
|448
|5-10
|Real Estate
|Calgary
|Alta.
|230
|158
|Core Products Canada
|445
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|16
|159
|BBG Management
|430
|5-10
|Human Resources
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|100
|160
|KLF Media
|429
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|42
|161
|Iceberg Networks
|427
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|31
|162
|Motion Composites
|426
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|St-Rock-de-l'Achigan
|Que.
|85
|163
|Simpli Home (CCT Global Sourcing)
|424
|20-50†
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|42
|164
|KnightsbridgeFX.com
|423
|2-5
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|10
|165
|Stance Healthcare
|414
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|50
|166
|Dig Insights
|412
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|30
|167
|MarkIT Staffing Solutions
|410
|2-5
|Human Resources
|Milton
|Ont.
|3
|168
|D2C Media
|408
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|36
|169
|People Store Staffing Solutions
|399
|20-50
|Human Resources
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|2344
|170
|Real Estate Webmasters
|398
|10-20
|Software
|Nanaimo
|B.C.
|124
|171
|Canada Goose
|393
|200-500
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|1194
|172
|Seasonal Impact
|392
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Sherwood Park
|Alta.
|33
|173
|TAK Logistics
|387
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Delta
|B.C.
|23
|174
|Copperleaf
|386
|10-20
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|99
|175
|SolutionCorp
|384
|2-5
|Industrial Services
|Stettler
|Alta.
|16
|176
|Acentury
|371
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|9
|177
|KV Capital
|370
|2-5
|Financial Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|13
|178
|The Job Shoppe
|369
|20-50
|Human Resources
|Tecumseh
|Ont.
|500
|179
|Solar Provider Group
|366
|10-20
|Energy
|Toronto
|Ont.
|56
|180
|Optimus SBR
|364
|20-50
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|193
|181
|Famoso Pizzeria
|361
|2-5
|Retail
|Richmond
|B.C.
|15
|182
|Digital Echidna
|358
|2-5
|Software
|London
|Ont.
|55
|183
|Little Kickers Group
|356
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|3
|184
|Intrigue Media
|356
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Guelph
|Ont.
|19
|185
|Book4Time
|348
|5-10
|Software
|Markham
|Ont.
|51
|186
|Ontario Rental and Supply
|347
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|48
|187
|SolidTrust Pay
|344
|2-5
|Financial Services
|Bobcaygeon
|Ont.
|27
|188
|Happier IT
|344
|2-5
|Information Technology
|White Rock
|B.C.
|37
|189
|Britespan Building Systems
|342
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Lucknow
|Ont.
|44
|190
|First Light Technologies Ltd.
|341
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Victoria
|B.C.
|12
|191
|Aqua Drain Sewer Services
|341
|2-5
|Industrial Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|50
|192
|Highlight Group of Cos.
|340
|50-100
|Transportation & Logistics
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|550
|193
|All-West Crane & Rigging
|339
|2-5
|Industrial Services
|Quesnel
|B.C.
|24
|194
|Agreement Express
|336
|5-10
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|52
|195
|Maple Diversity Communications
|334
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|15
|196
|Symbility
|332
|20-50
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|156
|197
|Titanium Transportation Group
|331
|100-200
|Transportation & Logistics
|Bolton
|Ont.
|525
|198
|Andy Transport
|324
|20-50
|Transportation & Logistics
|Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
|Que.
|350
|199
|Gin-Cor
|323
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Mattawa
|Ont.
|180
|200
|Scott Steel
|316
|20-50
|Construction
|Burlington
|Ont.
|220
|201
|Blackline Safety
|316
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Calgary
|Alta.
|86
|202
|Arrow Professional Services
|316
|20-50
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|1897
|203
|Crakmedia
|316
|20-50
|Marketing & Media
|Quebec
|Que.
|90
|204
|Upstream Works Software
|315
|5-10
|Software
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|68
|205
|Bennett Design
|315
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Uxbridge
|Ont.
|34
|206
|Office Coffee Solutions
|315
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Toronto
|Ont.
|23
|207
|Pythian
|315
|50-100
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|383
|208
|Engage People
|312
|50-100
|Information Technology
|Markham
|Ont.
|138
|209
|Premium Fence Company
|311
|2-5
|Construction
|Surrey
|B.C.
|35
|210
|BSM Technologies
|308
|50-100
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|247
|211
|DRMG (Direct Response Media Group)
|304
|20-50
|Marketing & Media
|Oakville
|Ont.
|162
|212
|Geotab
|302
|100-200†
|Software
|Oakville
|Ont.
|267
|213
|Coast Fraser
|300
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Surrey
|B.C.
|20
|214
|Mico Systems
|299
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Oakville
|Ont.
|21
|215
|Scalar Decisions
|298
|200-500
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|316
|216
|EventSing
|298
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Oakville
|Ont.
|9
|217
|Equicare Health
|295
|2-5†
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|36
|218
|Carbon60 Networks
|289
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|27
|219
|Silver Creek Software
|289
|5-10
|Software
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|32
|220
|Global Relay
|287
|50-100
|Information Technology
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|368
|221
|Groupe Premier Médical
|287
|5-10
|Financial Services
|Laval
|Que.
|30
|222
|MarshallZehr Group
|283
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|18
|223
|Coaching Financier Trek
|281
|2-5
|Financial Services
|Laval
|Que.
|10
|224
|Rockwood Custom Homes
|279
|20-50
|Construction
|Calgary
|Alta.
|28
|225
|Fitter International (Fitterfirst)
|275
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Calgary
|Alta.
|21
|226
|DNE Resources
|275
|5-10
|Energy
|Montreal
|Que.
|70
|227
|Cue Digital Media
|274
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|22
|228
|Maxime Knitting
|270
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|160
|229
|C.R. Plastic Products
|270
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Stratford
|Ont.
|195
|230
|TEEMA Solutions Group
|270
|50-100
|Human Resources
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|221
|231
|Sweets from the Earth
|265
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|53
|232
|Openmind Technologies
|261
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Blainville
|Que.
|24
|233
|Red Leaf Medical
|258
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|12
|234
|Forum Equity Partners
|258
|50-100
|Real Estate
|Toronto
|Ont.
|19
|235
|Cority (formerly Medgate)
|255
|20-50
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|196
|236
|BlueBird IT Solutions
|253
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Markham
|Ont.
|17
|237
|Ontracks Consulting
|253
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|57
|238
|A1 Cash & Carry
|252
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|50
|239
|Avaleris
|252
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|28
|240
|Faulhaber Communications
|252
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|21
|241
|Livestock Water Recycling
|252
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Calgary
|Alta.
|1
|242
|Ron Lee Construction
|251
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|75
|243
|Spiria
|249
|10-20
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|103
|244
|Isaac Operations
|249
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|21
|245
|Hope Street Real Estate Corp.
|248
|2-5
|Real Estate
|Calgary
|Alta.
|43
|246
|Venue Kings Ticket Brokers
|247
|2-5
|Retail
|North Vancouver
|B.C.
|21
|247
|Diagnostics Biochem Canada
|246
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|London
|Ont.
|25
|248
|Shenglin Financial
|246
|20-50
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|50
|249
|Chens Enterprises Corp.
|244
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|16
|250
|Spirit of Math Schools
|241
|5-10
|Consumer Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|52
|251
|Yoga Tree Studios
|239
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|10
|252
|Mishkumi Technologies
|239
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|9
|253
|Financial Horizons Group
|239
|50-100
|Financial Services
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|316
|254
|Recruiting in Motion
|239
|2-5
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|13
|255
|PrecisionIT
|238
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|5
|256
|Mississauga Bus, Coach & Truck Repairs
|237
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|73
|257
|Everspring Farms
|236
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Seaforth
|Ont.
|32
|258
|Tiber River Naturals
|236
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|60
|259
|Rock Universe (Blue Rays)
|233
|2-5
|Retail
|Burlington
|Ont.
|22
|260
|Gibraltar Holdings
|232
|5-10
|Construction
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|26
|261
|Just Quality International
|231
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Toronto
|Ont.
|16
|262
|StarTech.com
|231
|200-500
|Manufacturing
|London
|Ont.
|405
|263
|Spoke O'Motion
|229
|2-5
|Retail
|Newmarket
|Ont.
|5
|264
|The KTL Group
|229
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|25
|265
|People Corporation
|229
|50-100
|Human Resources
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|562
|266
|HRdownloads
|228
|10-20
|Human Resources
|London
|Ont.
|76
|267
|HighVail Systems
|226
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|27
|268
|Audability
|225
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|75
|269
|MAD Elevator Fixtures
|222
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|85
|270
|OPAL-RT Technologies
|222
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|155
|271
|Financière S_Entiel
|221
|2-5
|Financial Services
|Laval
|Que.
|16
|272
|World Link Food Distributors
|220
|50-100
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Goffs
|N.S.
|20
|273
|Technostrobe
|219
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Coteau-du-Lac
|Que.
|30
|274
|Diabsolut
|218
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Pointe-Claire
|Que.
|135
|275
|HanM Transportation
|218
|2-5
|Transportation & Logistics
|Toronto
|Ont.
|8
|276
|Dominion Lending Centres
|217
|20-50
|Financial Services
|Port Coquitlam
|B.C.
|63
|277
|Kasa Supply
|217
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Surrey
|B.C.
|24
|278
|Pacific Quorum Properties
|216
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|102
|279
|Everland Natural Foods
|216
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|30
|280
|ProjectLine Solutions
|214
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Saskatoon
|Sask.
|36
|281
|VinylTrends
|210
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|20
|282
|UCIT Online Security
|210
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|150
|283
|D&D Vehicle Sales
|209
|20-50
|Retail
|Camrose
|Alta.
|24
|284
|CarData Consultants
|208
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Oakville
|Ont.
|11
|285
|D-Squared Construction
|208
|10-20
|Construction
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|80
|286
|Wish Group
|207
|50-100
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|100
|287
|General Credit Services
|207
|5-10
|Financial Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|88
|288
|Globeways Canada
|205
|100-200
|Agriculture
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|45
|289
|DevFacto Technologies
|205
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|76
|290
|Environics Analytics
|204
|20-50
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|138
|291
|Pioneering Technology Corp.
|203
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|15
|292
|Manitobah Mukluks
|200
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|42
|293
|Encore Business Solutions
|200
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|77
|294
|Brand Momentum
|199
|20-50
|Marketing & Media
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|71
|295
|ProStar Cleaning and Restoration
|199
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Calgary
|Alta.
|55
|296
|Techni-Craft Equipment Services
|199
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|St. Albert
|Alta.
|35
|297
|Defined Designs
|198
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|13
|298
|Atlantis Programs & Pedalheads
|198
|5-10
|Consumer Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|28
|299
|Gateway Trailer Repairs
|197
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|95
|300
|Doxim
|196
|20-50
|Software
|Markham
|Ont.
|176
|301
|Fusion Retail Analytics
|196
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|15
|302
|Scribendi.com
|196
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Chatham
|Ont.
|18
|303
|Highstreet
|195
|2-5
|Real Estate
|Kelowna
|B.C.
|23
|304
|Indellient
|194
|5-10
|Software
|Oakville
|Ont.
|46
|305
|CloudOps
|193
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|28
|306
|LabX Media Group
|193
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Midland
|Ont.
|70
|307
|Archon Systems
|192
|2-5
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|13
|308
|Clôture Regionalé
|191
|2-5
|Construction
|Gatineau
|Que.
|19
|309
|Weston Wood Solutions
|191
|50-100
|Manufacturing
|Brampton
|Ont.
|39
|310
|iQmetrix
|189
|100-200
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|405
|311
|MXO Agence Totale
|189
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
|Que.
|39
|312
|Angstrom Engineering
|187
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|35
|313
|My Broadcasting Corp.
|185
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Renfrew
|Ont.
|117
|314
|Messagepoint
|185
|10-20
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|85
|315
|Weston Forest
|181
|100-200
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|147
|316
|Photon Control
|180
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Richmond
|B.C.
|81
|317
|MD Charlton
|178
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Saanichton
|B.C.
|51
|318
|Six S Partners
|178
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|32
|319
|Sport Systems
|178
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Almonte
|Ont.
|27
|320
|LOGiQ3
|177
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|58
|321
|ICC Property Management
|177
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Markham
|Ont.
|97
|322
|Agriclé
|176
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|St-Dominique
|Que.
|10
|323
|Sales Talent Agency
|176
|5-10
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|42
|324
|Informatique ProContact
|175
|50-100
|Information Technology
|Quebec
|Que.
|248
|325
|Juiceworks Exhibits
|175
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|30
|326
|Newcom Business Media
|174
|20-50
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|90
|327
|BMF (Burlington Merchandising & Fixtures)
|174
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Burlington
|Ont.
|24
|328
|Rock-It Promotions
|174
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|22
|329
|Weiss-Johnson
|174
|20-50
|Consumer Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|234
|330
|Lantrax Logistics
|174
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Surrey
|B.C.
|17
|331
|Quarterback Transportation
|172
|50-100
|Transportation & Logistics
|Toronto
|Ont.
|81
|332
|FCV Interactive
|171
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|139
|333
|Safe N Save Logistics
|170
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|8
|334
|BBSpro Service
|170
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Surrey
|B.C.
|78
|335
|KMI Publishing and Events
|169
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|30
|336
|Optimus Information
|168
|5-10
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|12
|337
|CoreHealth Technologies
|168
|2-5
|Software
|Kelowna
|B.C.
|20
|338
|Mécanique P.E.G.
|166
|2-5
|Industrial Services
|Lévis
|Que.
|12
|339
|Vortex Aquatic Structures International
|166
|50-100
|Manufacturing
|Pointe-Claire
|Que.
|175
|340
|Kanvi Homes
|164
|20-50
|Construction
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|31
|341
|Benchmark Trade Solutions
|163
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|14
|342
|Orangutech
|163
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|15
|343
|Blush Lane Organic Market
|162
|20-50
|Retail
|Calgary
|Alta.
|45
|344
|AET Group
|162
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|25
|345
|Points.com
|162
|200-500†
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|213
|346
|PiiComm
|159
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Plantagenet
|Ont.
|56
|347
|Homestead Organics
|157
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Morrisburg
|Ont.
|24
|348
|Provisus Wealth Management
|157
|5-10
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|10
|349
|Kids & Company
|157
|50-100
|Professional Services
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|1465
|350
|Tank Traders (Vomar Industries)
|156
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|La Salle
|Man.
|83
|351
|Sunwing Travel Group
|156
|>1,000
|Consumer Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|8879
|352
|RWDI (Rowan Williams Davies & Irwin)
|156
|50-100
|Professional Services
|Guelph
|Ont.
|411
|353
|Norstar Windows & Doors
|156
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|59
|354
|The Canadian Trade House
|155
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Calgary
|Alta.
|12
|355
|Unilogik Systems
|154
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|6
|356
|Enghouse Systems
|151
|200-500
|Software
|Markham
|Ont.
|1528
|357
|Errington Integrated Marketing
|150
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Burlington
|Ont.
|8
|358
|Safety First Consulting
|150
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|26
|359
|Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
|149
|10-20
|Consumer Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|94
|360
|Talent Employment
|149
|5-10
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|290
|361
|MaxSys Staffing & Consulting
|146
|50-100
|Human Resources
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|162
|362
|Emyode
|145
|2-5
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|30
|363
|Fleet Complete
|145
|20-50
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|335
|364
|ABL Employment
|144
|20-50
|Human Resources
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|51
|365
|EquiSoft
|143
|20-50
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|240
|366
|Raintree Capital
|142
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|22
|367
|WebSan Solutions
|141
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|24
|368
|Marlon Recreational Products
|141
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Chilliwack
|B.C.
|21
|369
|Value Partners Investments
|140
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|25
|370
|Bison Fire Protection
|139
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|80
|371
|Fusion Homes
|139
|100-200
|Construction
|Guelph
|Ont.
|78
|372
|Mactrans Logistics
|139
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|11
|373
|Wellpoint Health Services
|138
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|130
|374
|FX Innovation
|138
|50-100
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|425
|375
|Beneco Packaging
|138
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|36
|376
|Worden Displays
|137
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|16
|377
|E.B. Box Co.
|137
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|22
|378
|Le Site
|136
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|28
|379
|Dsquare
|132
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Côte Saint-Luc
|Que.
|50
|380
|Tri-Link Systems
|132
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Abbotsford
|B.C.
|45
|381
|Accelerated Connections
|131
|20-50
|Telecommunications
|Toronto
|Ont.
|48
|382
|Premiere Mortgage Centre
|131
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Halifax
|N.S.
|90
|383
|Norima Consulting
|131
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|57
|384
|Liberty Security
|130
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|65
|385
|Green Private Wealth Counsel
|130
|2-5
|Financial Services
|Woodstock
|Ont.
|8
|386
|Scarsin
|130
|5-10
|Software
|Uxbridge
|Ont.
|61
|387
|SysGen Solutions Group
|125
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Calgary
|Alta.
|47
|388
|Renovco
|124
|5-10
|Construction
|Dorval
|Que.
|50
|389
|Ashcon
|124
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|6
|390
|Stingray
|124
|100-200
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|245
|391
|Ward Technology Talent
|123
|5-10
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|52
|392
|Libéo
|123
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Quebec
|Que.
|55
|393
|Mica Cabinets de Services Financiers
|123
|20-50
|Financial Services
|Quebec
|Que.
|71
|394
|Yardstick Testing & Training
|123
|10-20
|Software
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|85
|395
|Ferme Onésime Pouliot
|123
|5-10
|Agriculture
|Quebec
|Que.
|209
|396
|PrecisionERP
|122
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|12
|397
|Ciao
|121
|2-5
|Software
|Quebec
|Que.
|47
|398
|Valley Carriers
|120
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Abbotsford
|B.C.
|75
|399
|LGM Financial Services
|119
|20-50
|Financial Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|207
|400
|OrthoCanada
|119
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Gatineau
|Que.
|23
|401
|Delegatus Legal Services
|118
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|7
|402
|CPL Technologies
|117
|2-5
|Industrial Services
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|15
|403
|Student Works Painting
|117
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Markham
|Ont.
|12
|404
|MTL Cool
|117
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Chambly
|Que.
|31
|405
|J.M. Die
|117
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|115
|406
|Euro-Line Appliances
|116
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Oakville
|Ont.
|18
|407
|Dental Savings Club
|116
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|7
|408
|Avnan
|116
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Oakville
|Ont.
|22
|409
|Rosedale Sheet Metal
|116
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Calgary
|Alta.
|21
|410
|Ressac
|115
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|20
|411
|Nexus Systems Group
|115
|50-100
|Information Technology
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|347
|412
|Javelin Technologies
|114
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Oakville
|Ont.
|90
|413
|CTX Logistics
|113
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Calgary
|Alta.
|53
|414
|LifeLearn
|112
|5-10
|Software
|Guelph
|Ont.
|53
|415
|Climax Media
|112
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|60
|416
|The Ten Spot Beauty Bars
|111
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|55
|417
|Four Seasons Site Development
|110
|50-100
|Construction
|Brampton
|Ont.
|95
|418
|Advance Coating Solutions
|109
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|140
|419
|PCMusic
|109
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|56
|420
|FlagShip
|108
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Pointe-Claire
|Que.
|22
|421
|Pro-Ply Custom Plywood
|108
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Brampton
|Ont.
|54
|422
|Perkopolis
|107
|5-10
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|13
|423
|RBR
|106
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|39
|424
|Tink
|105
|20-50
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|215
|425
|Softlanding Solutions
|105
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|35
|426
|Entreprises Éric Grondin
|105
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Ste-Clotilde-de-Beauce, Qc
|Que.
|15
|427
|Reliance Foundry
|105
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Surrey
|B.C.
|20
|428
|CS-1 Transportation
|104
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Burlington
|Ont.
|25
|429
|TIO Networks
|104
|50-100
|Financial Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|184
|430
|Smart Vision Direct
|104
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Markham
|Ont.
|30
|431
|Les Entreprises Houle Excavation
|104
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|30
|432
|ProStaff Employment Solutions
|104
|10-20
|Human Resources
|Windsor
|Ont.
|440
|433
|HostPapa
|103
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Burlington
|Ont.
|100
|434
|Cesium Telecom
|103
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Montreal
|Que.
|48
|435
|Pepco
|102
|100-200
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Hearst
|Ont.
|277
|436
|Loopstra Nixon LLP
|102
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|92
|437
|Annex Consulting Group
|102
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|280
|438
|Clear Concepts
|101
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|26
|439
|SiliCycle
|100
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Quebec
|Que.
|53
|440
|DG Global
|99
|100-200
|Agriculture
|Toronto
|Ont.
|8
|441
|Scorpion Technologies
|99
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Kamloops
|B.C.
|20
|442
|Bestway Cash N Carry
|98
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|7
|443
|Premier Service
|95
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|14
|444
|Sundance Ski & Board Shop
|95
|2-5
|Retail
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|14
|445
|Airstart
|94
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|13
|446
|Hitek Logistic
|94
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Montreal
|Que.
|45
|447
|Canada Tubeform
|94
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|London
|Ont.
|53
|448
|Italian Centre Shop
|94
|50-100
|Retail
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|249
|449
|Real Food for Real Kids
|93
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|100
|450
|REC Media
|93
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Calgary
|Alta.
|14
|451
|Woody's Premium Cabinetry
|92
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Strathroy
|Ont.
|25
|452
|Advantage Machine & Tool
|92
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Mitchell
|Ont.
|51
|453
|Red Sun Farms
|92
|200-500
|Agriculture
|Kingsville
|Ont.
|137
|454
|Promo-Staff Group
|91
|2-5
|Human Resources
|Montreal
|Que.
|25
|455
|MIT Consulting
|90
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|12
|456
|Crawford Technologies
|90
|10-20
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|58
|457
|Microdea
|90
|5-10
|Software
|Markham
|Ont.
|50
|458
|Haivision
|90
|50-100
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|181
|459
|La Recharge.ca
|90
|2-5
|Retail
|Ste-Brigitte-des-Saults
|Que.
|30
|460
|The Next Trend Designs
|89
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|17
|461
|Benchmark Architectural Woodworking
|89
|2-5
|Construction
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|18
|462
|Benson Kearley IFG
|88
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Newmarket
|Ont.
|85
|463
|ClubRunner
|88
|2-5
|Software
|Oakville
|Ont.
|23
|464
|Navada
|88
|20-50
|Industrial Services
|Longueuil
|Que.
|200
|465
|Cindy's Home & Garden
|87
|2-5
|Retail
|Kingsville
|Ont.
|31
|466
|Document Imaging Partners
|87
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Breslau
|Ont.
|21
|467
|Liftsafe Group of Cos.
|87
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Ayr
|Ont.
|101
|468
|Ontario Property Management Group (OPMG)
|86
|5-10
|Real Estate
|Markham
|Ont.
|84
|469
|MOST Oil
|86
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|42
|470
|Dorward & Company LLP
|85
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|17
|471
|Techify
|85
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|16
|472
|IQ Partners
|85
|5-10
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|36
|473
|LucasWorks
|84
|10-20
|Human Resources
|Windsor
|Ont.
|25
|474
|Cypress Solutions
|84
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|27
|475
|Mira Floors & Interiors
|84
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Surrey
|B.C.
|35
|476
|MITS Airconditioning
|84
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|45
|477
|Brandfire Marketing
|83
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Markham
|Ont.
|28
|478
|Dynamysk
|83
|20-50
|Industrial Services
|Cagary
|Alta.
|225
|479
|Miltera
|83
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|11
|480
|Digitcom Canada
|83
|10-20
|Telecommunications
|Toronto
|Ont.
|51
|481
|PQA (Professional Quality Assurance)
|83
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Fredericton
|N.B.
|97
|482
|TWI Foods
|82
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|205
|483
|Prophix Software
|82
|20-50
|Software
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|197
|484
|Blue Chip Logistics
|81
|20-50
|Transportation & Logistics
|Surrey
|B.C.
|18
|485
|Copperstone Connect
|81
|5-10
|Software
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|38
|486
|Sauve's Home Centre
|81
|5-10
|Retail
|Belle River
|Ont.
|12
|487
|Physio Extra
|81
|10-20
|Consumer Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|154
|488
|iFinance Canada
|81
|20-50
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|65
|489
|Iron Horse Security & Investigations
|81
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|900
|490
|Eclipse Automation
|80
|20-50
|Industrial Services
|Cambridge
|Ont.
|178
|491
|Creative At Home
|78
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|16
|492
|STGM Architectes
|78
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Quebec
|Que.
|56
|493
|HomEquity Bank
|78
|100-200
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|163
|494
|La Fourmi Bionique
|78
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|15
|495
|Synergie Médicale BRG
|78
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Longueuil
|Que.
|56
|496
|Arrow Engineering
|77
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|65
|497
|Northern Dock Systems
|77
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|45
|498
|BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
|77
|50-100
|Professional Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|71
|499
|CanaDream
|76
|20-50
|Consumer Services
|Rocky View County
|Alta.
|80
|500
|Waterplay Solutions
|75
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Kelowna
|B.C.
|50
How we ranked them
For the 29th year, PROFIT and Canadian Business have identified Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by ranking applicant firms based on five-year revenue growth (from 2011 to 2016, or fiscal 2012 to 2017). We shortlisted companies based on revenue figures supplied on a brief self-nominating ballot, then verified revenue claims and eligibility through detailed questionnaires and reviews of applicant-supplied financial statements. A minimum revenue requirement of $2 million in the most recent fiscal year applied to all companies. Growth rates were calculated using a base-year minimum of $200,000. Franchisors were ranked on corporate revenue only. All eligible companies were independent and Canadian-owned at the end of the 2017 PROFIT 500 research period.
