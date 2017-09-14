PROFIT 500: The Complete Ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

The 500 companies listed here vary dramatically by region, industry and size, but they have one thing in common: They’re in serious growth mode at a time when most businesses decidedly are not. They are the entrepreneurial superstars Canada’s economy needs. Meet the 2017 PROFIT 500.

† = $US

† = $US

How we ranked them

For the 29th year, PROFIT and Canadian Business have identified Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by ranking applicant firms based on five-year revenue growth (from 2011 to 2016, or fiscal 2012 to 2017). We shortlisted companies based on revenue figures supplied on a brief self-nominating ballot, then verified revenue claims and eligibility through detailed questionnaires and reviews of applicant-supplied financial statements. A minimum revenue requirement of $2 million in the most recent fiscal year applied to all companies. Growth rates were calculated using a base-year minimum of $200,000. Franchisors were ranked on corporate revenue only. All eligible companies were independent and Canadian-owned at the end of the 2017 PROFIT 500 research period.