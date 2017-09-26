3 Steps to Branding Your Business

Developing a brand for your business is more than just creating a logo. Your brand is what people think and feel when they interact with your company. It’s your commitment and promise to your customers.

At first, it might seem hard to identify the branding that’s unique to your company. For instance, in an industry filled with widget makers, how do you stand apart? It might not be obvious at first but every business has a unique story. One widget maker might be a family business that’s been operating for generations while another might be a start-up that’s using cutting-edge technology. The branding for those two companies will be very different, even though they’re selling the same widget.

You can develop the right brand for your business in three simple steps:

Step 1: Identify Your Brand

Take some time to think about your business’s strengths. Thinking back to the widget makers, the family business might focus on the expertise that comes from building the same widget generation after generation. The start-up might focus on the advantage of their cutting-edge technology. Both will appeal to different customers. It’s that customer “niche” that you’re looking for.

Find your niche by answering:

What makes you different from your competitors?

What is your unique offering?

How do you solve your customers’ needs?

The answers to these questions will help you narrow down your unique value proposition.

Step 2: Identify Your Promise and Purpose

Your brand promise is your commitment to your customers. Your brand purpose is the value you place on that promise. The brand promise of the family-run widget maker might be “quality you can count on.” Its brand purpose might be “to think of our customer’s business as if it were our own.”

Find your promise by answering: What commitment am I making to my customers?

Find your purpose by answering: Why is this commitment important to my customers?

Step 3: Create Your Brand’s Visual Identity

Once you’ve created your brand, it’s time to build the visual representation of what your brand says about your business. Every element, from the choice of colours to the font, will be a visual cue to remind your customers about your promise.

Developing the right look is important, so consider working with a professional design expert who can create a customized brand kit for your business.

