Simple Tips for Running Your Business Like a Pro

You might not be the biggest fish in the pond, but you can still act like you are. Here are a few ways to make it look like you’re at the helm of a global enterprise!

1. Get everything branded and personalized.

Instead of buying generic letterhead, notepads and envelopes, make sure every piece of paper that leaves your office carries your business name, logo and slogan. You can even order personalized cheques bearing your company logo.

Your branded office materials should also include your street address, phone number and website so clients and prospective clients can find your contact information easily. This is an easy and affordable way to make sure that every communication from your company looks polished and professional. It’s also one of the most direct forms of advertising you can find and it won’t break your budget.

2. Focus on the details.

You know it’s true: people judge a book by its cover. If you’ve spent weeks preparing a report or presentation, make sure it shows that you’re putting your best foot forward. Consider binding your report with hard- or soft-cover coil binding, or fold it in booklet form—this really takes it to the next level.

If your presentation includes images, consider enlarging and laminating or mounting them on foam core for extra impact.

3. Spread the word.

Gift certificates are a great way to spread the word about your services, and businesses of all sizes can use them. Consider providing a discount certificate to a preferred customer (like 10% off or a cash discount on a large order), or allow your customers to purchase them in set amounts to give as gifts. These can be especially useful for businesses like hair and nail salons, massage therapy or boutique specialty shops.

4. Stay secure.

Keeping your information secure is more important than ever. Even small companies should be aware of online threats and identity theft. One way to stay secure is by safely disposing of sensitive documents through shredding. If it’s more than you can handle yourself, consider using a shredding service.

They’re safe, secure, and cost-effective. Plus, a shredding service can shred large amounts of paper quickly (instead of one sheet at a time like personal shredders) and can even process file folders, envelopes, thick paper, rubber bands, staples—even paper clips. Plus, it’s environmentally sound because shredding services recycle materials to minimize waste.

To find more ways to grow your small business, visit Bureau en Gros’ Print & Marketing Services or visit your local Bureau en Gros store.