Test Tables 08-14

More testing

  0

RankCompanyRevenue Growth %Industry / PROFIT 500 rank$Revenue 2012Employees 2012
1Thermal Energy International Inc.1,502Business products (manufacturing & distribution) / P500 rank: 36CAD13,152,68743
2BBG Management Corp.1,457HR services / P500 rank: 40CAD2-5 million25
3Stream Integration1,279IT products & services / P500 rank: 56CAD20-50 million163
4StoneShare Inc.610IT products & services / P500 rank: 111CAD3,730,62945
5Paul Rushforth Real Estate Inc.560Consumer services / P500 rank: 122CAD6,114,87428
6The KTL Group Inc.473IT products & services / P500 rank: 141CAD4,352,99025
7Superna Inc.436Software development / P500 rank: 152CAD2-5 million48
8PrecisionERP Inc.412Business services / P500 rank: 159CAD16,923,113100
9Thinkwrap Solutions Inc.365IT products & services / P500 rank: 176CAD10,560,61258
10Pythian (The Pythian Group Corp.)343IT products & services / P500 rank: 190CAD25,516,069210
11Profex Construction Inc.342Construction / P500 rank: 191CAD10,745,57871
12Epiphan Systems Inc.280IT products & services / P500 rank: 223CAD5-10 million37
13Optelian Access Networks Corp.211IT products & services / P500 rank: 274CAD20-50 million183
14Apption Corp.121Software development / P500 rank: 369CAD2-5 million27
15Iron Horse Security (Iron Horse Corp.)111Business services / P500 rank: 391CAD5-10 million798
164Point Solutions Ltd.91IT products & services / P500 rank: 434CAD25,008,32248
17C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.  82Communications / P500 rank: 443CAD13,385,32437
18ExitCertified Corp.64Education & certification / P500 rank: 465CAD20-50 million69
19Wi-LAN Inc.58IT products & services / P500 rank: 473USD87,960,00052

