Test Tables 08-14

|Rank
|Company
|Revenue Growth %
|Industry / PROFIT 500 rank
|$
|Revenue 2012
|Employees 2012
|1
|Thermal Energy International Inc.
|1,502
|Business products (manufacturing & distribution) / P500 rank: 36
|CAD
|13,152,687
|43
|2
|BBG Management Corp.
|1,457
|HR services / P500 rank: 40
|CAD
|2-5 million
|25
|3
|Stream Integration
|1,279
|IT products & services / P500 rank: 56
|CAD
|20-50 million
|163
|4
|StoneShare Inc.
|610
|IT products & services / P500 rank: 111
|CAD
|3,730,629
|45
|5
|Paul Rushforth Real Estate Inc.
|560
|Consumer services / P500 rank: 122
|CAD
|6,114,874
|28
|6
|The KTL Group Inc.
|473
|IT products & services / P500 rank: 141
|CAD
|4,352,990
|25
|7
|Superna Inc.
|436
|Software development / P500 rank: 152
|CAD
|2-5 million
|48
|8
|PrecisionERP Inc.
|412
|Business services / P500 rank: 159
|CAD
|16,923,113
|100
|9
|Thinkwrap Solutions Inc.
|365
|IT products & services / P500 rank: 176
|CAD
|10,560,612
|58
|10
|Pythian (The Pythian Group Corp.)
|343
|IT products & services / P500 rank: 190
|CAD
|25,516,069
|210
|11
|Profex Construction Inc.
|342
|Construction / P500 rank: 191
|CAD
|10,745,578
|71
|12
|Epiphan Systems Inc.
|280
|IT products & services / P500 rank: 223
|CAD
|5-10 million
|37
|13
|Optelian Access Networks Corp.
|211
|IT products & services / P500 rank: 274
|CAD
|20-50 million
|183
|14
|Apption Corp.
|121
|Software development / P500 rank: 369
|CAD
|2-5 million
|27
|15
|Iron Horse Security (Iron Horse Corp.)
|111
|Business services / P500 rank: 391
|CAD
|5-10 million
|798
|16
|4Point Solutions Ltd.
|91
|IT products & services / P500 rank: 434
|CAD
|25,008,322
|48
|17
|C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.
|82
|Communications / P500 rank: 443
|CAD
|13,385,324
|37
|18
|ExitCertified Corp.
|64
|Education & certification / P500 rank: 465
|CAD
|20-50 million
|69
|19
|Wi-LAN Inc.
|58
|IT products & services / P500 rank: 473
|USD
|87,960,000
|52
