2 feet of new snow in Sierra, 6 feet in a week above Tahoe

RENO, Nev. — More than 2 feet (60
A winter storm warning that was in place most of the holiday weekend expired at 10 a.m. Monday. But chain controls remained in effect on most mountain passes, including U.S. Interstate 80 from Truckee to Kingvale, California.
The weather service reported 29 inches (74
About a foot (30 cm) of new snow was reported Sunday night and Monday at the south end of the lake and at the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.
Snow turned to heavy rain at lake level early Monday, including 2.7 inches (68 millimeters) at Tahoe City. More than 3 inches (76 mm) of rain was reported at Alpine Meadows southwest of Tahoe. More than a half-inch (25 mm) of rain was reported in Reno, Sparks and Carson City.
Up to another 6 inches (15 cm) of snow was possible at Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon and night, with a chance of rain or snow into Tuesday.
In eastern Nevada, 17 inches (43
The Associated Press