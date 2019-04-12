Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Air Canada CEO’s compensation jumps 28% to $11.5 million after record revenues
Total compensation for the carrier’s top six executives reached $24.9 million in 2018, a 24 per cent jump from $20.1 million the year before, according to the proxy circular ahead of Air Canada’s May 6 annual meeting.
Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu arrives for the airline's annual meeting Monday, April 30, 2018 in Montreal. Rovinescu enjoyed a leap in total compensation to $11.5 million last year, up 28 per cent from $9 million in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — Air Canada chief executive Calin Rovinescu enjoyed a leap in total compensation to $11.5 million last year, up 28 per cent from $9 million in 2017.
Total compensation for the carrier’s top six executives reached $24.9 million in 2018, a 24 per cent jump from $20.1 million the year before, according to the proxy circular ahead of Air Canada’s May 6 annual meeting.
Rovinescu’s direct compensation amounted to $8.9 million, with a raise to $10.4 million planned for 2019.
The direct compensation comprised a base salary of $1.4 million, share-based and option-based awards of $5.6 million, and a pension value of about $1 million.
Rovinescu, who has headed the Montreal-based airline since 2009, also received a bonus of $3.5 million.
The pay bump came amidst record revenues of $18.07 billion in 2018, despite a plunge in net income to $167 million from $2.03 billion a year earlier.