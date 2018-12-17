Amazon plans to open new distribution centre in Edmonton area; hire 600 workers

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
An employee works at the the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont. on Monday, November 26, 2018. Online retail giant Amazon is opening a new fulfillment center in Leduc County, just south of Edmonton, with plans to create 600 full-time jobs by 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
NISKU, Alta. — Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. is opening a new distribution centre in Leduc County, just south of Edmonton, with plans to create 600 full-time jobs by 2020.
The e-commerce company says the approximately 92,900-square-metre (one-million-square-foot) centre in Nisku, Alta., will be the company’s 11th distribution facility in Canada, and its second in Alberta.
It already operates a similar facility in Rocky View County in southern Alberta, where it employs more than 1,500 full-time workers.
Amazon’s other fulfilment facilities are located in British Columbia and Ontario.
The Seattle-based company says workers at the new centre will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping larger items such as outdoor equipment, patio furniture and bicycles.