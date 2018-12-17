Amazon plans to open new distribution centre in Edmonton area; hire 600 workers

NISKU, Alta. — Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. is opening a new distribution centre in Leduc County, just south of Edmonton, with plans to create 600 full-time jobs by 2020.

The e-commerce company says the approximately 92,900-square-metre (one-million-square-foot) centre in Nisku, Alta., will be the company’s 11th distribution facility in Canada, and its second in Alberta.

It already operates a similar facility in Rocky View County in southern Alberta, where it employs more than 1,500 full-time workers.

Amazon’s other fulfilment facilities are located in British Columbia and Ontario.

The Seattle-based company says workers at the new centre will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping larger items such as outdoor equipment, patio furniture and bicycles.

The Canadian Press