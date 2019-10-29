Amazon spends big to remake Seattle’s liberal City Council

SEATTLE — Seven of the nine Seattle City Council seats are up for grabs in next month’s election, and Amazon sees a big opportunity to reshape the politics of its liberal hometown.

The online retail giant has made unprecedented donations totalling $1.5 million to a political action committee that’s supporting a slate of candidates perceived to be friendlier to business.

Among the company’s top targets is socialist council member Kshama Sawant, a fierce critic of Amazon.

But the company’s big-money push into Seattle politics could backfire, as critics rally to support more liberal candidates.

Gene Johnson, The Associated Press