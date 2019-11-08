Amazon to build first Quebec fulfilment centre next year, create 300 jobs

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Employees work at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont. on November 26, 2018. Amazon says it plans to build its first fulfilment centre in Quebec in the Lachine borough of Montreal.The online retail giant says the warehouse will open late next year and create more than 300 full-time jobs. It says the centre, which will be its 12th in the country, will allow it to better serve customers across Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
MONTREAL — Amazon says it plans to build its first fulfilment centre in Quebec in the Lachine borough of Montreal.
The online retail giant says the warehouse will open late next year and create more than 300 full-time jobs.
It says the centre, which will be its 12th in the country, will allow it to better serve customers across Quebec.
The company announced late last year that it would have a fulfilment centre in Leduc County, Alta., open by 2020 to create more than 600 jobs.
Amazon also has fulfilment centres in British Columbia and Ontario.
The build-out of fulfilment centres, which provide both warehouse and shipping services, comes as the company pushes to make faster online order deliveries. The company currently offers some same-day delivery in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.