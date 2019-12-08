Average US price of gas drops 1 penny per gallon to $2.65

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 1 penny per gallon (3.8 litres ) to $2.65 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that further cuts to retail gas prices are unlikely because crude oil costs are on the rise.

The price at the pump is 14 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.74 per gallon in San Diego.

The lowest average is $2.14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $3.06, down a penny.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the high average is $3.74 in San Diego (not $3.89 in San Francisco), and the lowest average is $2.14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma (not $2.10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana), based on updated numbers sent by the Lundberg Survey.

The Associated Press