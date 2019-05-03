A&W raises cash distributions to unitholders, same-store sales up 10 per cent

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
An A&W Restaurant in Toronto is photographed on Monday, July 9, 2018. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund increased its distributions to unitholders as it reported its first-quarter profit fell to $5.7 million, compared with $6.3 million a year ago, due to a non-cash charge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
VANCOUVER — A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund increased its distributions to unitholders as it reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago due to a non-cash charge.
The fund says it will now pay a monthly cash distribution of 15.4 cents per unit, up from 14.7 cents per unit.
The increased payment to unitholders came as A&W reported a profit of $5.7 million, compared with $6.3 million a year ago due to a non-cash loss on an interest rate swap.
Sales reported by the restaurants in the royalty pool increased to $308.8 million compared with $267.7 million, while royalty income grew to $9.3 million compared with $8.0 million a year ago.
Same-store sales increased 10.0 per cent, while the number of restaurants in the royalty pool grew to 934 compared with 896 a year ago.
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund’s website describes it as a limited purpose trust established to invest in A&W Trade Marks Inc., which indirectly owns the trademarks used in the A&W restaurant business in Canada.