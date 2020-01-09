BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
ThuWed.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.90490.9049
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.740.75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.6014.35
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.49122.4912
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.19061.1874
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.54671.5435
Cocoa beans NY per ton 25092539
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 67506750
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 51.7051.08
Feedercattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 157.63157.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 80.5984.26
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 4.96
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.41
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 302.30301.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.92
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.726.57
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.333.39
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .31
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .34
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME 0.80350.8137
Antimony in warehouse per ton 57005700
Copper Cathode full plate 2.79132.7825
Gold Handy & Harman 1550.751571.95
Silver Handy & Harman 17.90618.177
Lead per metric ton LME 1908.501905.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 20,28320,283
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 958.00972.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 966.00966.00
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.09131.0641
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.2365.50
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 60.6560.65
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.1602.150
b2bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
The Associated Press