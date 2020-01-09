BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

ThuWed.

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 0.90490.9049

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.740.75

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.6014.35

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.49122.4912

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.19061.1874

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.54671.5435

Cocoa beans NY per ton 25092539

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 67506750

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 51.7051.08

Feedercattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 157.63157.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 80.5984.26

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 4.96 1/44.97 1/4

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.41 1/29.45 1/4

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 302.30301.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.92 1/45.82 3/4

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.726.57 3/4

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.333.39

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .31 1/2.31 1/2

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .34 1/2.34 1/2

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME 0.80350.8137

Antimony in warehouse per ton 57005700

Copper Cathode full plate 2.79132.7825

Gold Handy & Harman 1550.751571.95

Silver Handy & Harman 17.90618.177

Lead per metric ton LME 1908.501905.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 20,28320,283

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 958.00972.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 966.00966.00

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.09131.0641

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.2365.50

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 60.6560.65

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.1602.150

b2bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

