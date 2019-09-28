Big Nevada industrial park could help protect historic trail

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This photo taken in August 2017 on the edge of Fernley, Nevada near Interstate 80 shows wagon grooves carved in the sand of the Fernley Swales by thousands of pioneers migrating west in the 1840s. Local preservationists say a stretch of what now is the California National Historic Trail could ultimately receive additional protection as a result of construction of an industrial park planned about 35 miles east of Reno. (Amy Alonzo/Fernley Leader-Courier/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
FERNLEY, Nev. — Efforts to protect part of the desert trail thousands of emigrants followed west through northern Nevada in the 1840s could ultimately benefit from construction of an industrial park in Fernley about 35 miles (56 kilometres) east of Reno.
Known as the Fernley Swales, the deep sand trenches are part of what now is the California National Historic Trail. They were carved by wagons and oxen in the Forty Mile Desert between the Humboldt and Carson rivers.
Mark IV Capital recently purchased the land for its new Victory Logistics Center, including a parcel with a federal easement for the trail.
Vice-President Ross Pfautz said the company was aware of the properties’ protections when the land was purchased and already has been in talks with a local conservation group.
