BlackBerry COO Bryan Palma steps down to pursue other opportunities

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. says its president and chief operating officer Bryan Palma has left the company after less than a year.

The company says Palma, based out of the company’s San Ramon, California office, has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities after starting in the position in January.

Palma was responsible for the company’s core product and services, including connected cars, smart speakers and data flows, that formed the foundation of its internet of things strategy.

Waterloo, Ont.-based BlackBerry says the internet of things business will now report directly to executive chairman and CEO John Chen.

In September, BlackBerry’s stock plunged almost 23 per cent after its second quarter revenue fell short of analyst expectations.

The company has announced several new senior appointments in recent months, including chief information security office, chief information officer, and chief revenue officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

The Canadian Press