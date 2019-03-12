Britain’s parliament strongly rejects prime minister’s Brexit deal

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this grab taken from video, Britain''s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday March 12, 2019. Britain's attorney general punctured Prime Minister Theresa May's hopes of winning backing for her Brexit deal Tuesday, saying last-minute changes secured from the European Union didn't give Britain the power to cut itself free of ties to the bloc. (House of Commons/PA via AP)
LONDON — Britain’s Parliament has dealt a major blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, resoundingly rejecting her Brexit deal just 17 days before the U.K. is due to leave the bloc.
Lawmakers voted by 391 to 242 against the deal, the second time they have defeated it.
The House of Commons threw out the agreement by an overwhelming majority in January, sending May back to the EU to seek changes.
On Monday, May said she had secured “legally binding” changes to allay lawmakers’ fears — but it wasn’t enough.
Lawmakers will now vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal on the scheduled date of March 29, or to ask the bloc to postpone Britain’s departure.