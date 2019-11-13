CAE Inc. reports second-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
CAE corporate headquarters are shown in Montreal, Wednesday, August 10, 2016. CAE Inc. reported its second-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — CAE Inc. says its second-quarter profit rose nearly 22 per cent from the same time last year as its civil aviation business led revenue growth.
The simulator and training company said it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $73.8 million or 28 cents per share for the quarter, up from $60.7 million or 23 cents per share last year.
Revenue totalled $896.8 million, up from $743.8 million a year ago.
The growth came as revenue at CAE’s civil aviation business rose 35 per cent compared with a year ago to $529.9 million, while revenue at its defence and security business totalled $336.5 million, up five per cent from a year ago.
Health care revenue was $30.4 million, the same as a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 25 cents per share and $849.9 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.