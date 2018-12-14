Canada Goose delays Beijing store opening because of construction

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Employees work with Canada Goose jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto on Thursday, April 2, 2015. Canada Goose Inc. says the opening of its Beijing store is delayed slightly for construction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO — Canada Goose Inc. says the opening of its Beijing store has been delayed.
The Toronto-based luxury parka maker says in a statement to The Canadian Press that the delay is due to ongoing construction.
The company has not said when the store will open, but is promising to update consumers as soon as plans progress.
The announcement comes amid growing tensions between China and Canada following the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.
Since Meng’s Dec. 1 arrest, Canada Goose’s stock has dropped by about 22 per cent to $71.01.
Earlier this year, Canada Goose announced its China expansion plan, which also involves an office in Shanghai and a store in Hong Kong.