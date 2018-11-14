Canada’s cannabis product shortage, by the numbers

Industry insiders say the cannabis product shortages that have plagued many provinces will likely persist for years. Here are a few numbers on how Canadian recreational cannabis sales have unfolded during their first legal month:

132: The number of companies licensed to produce cannabis in Canada, according to Health Canada.

78: The number of companies with a licence for sales.

191: The number of expansion amendments that Health Canada has issued, allowing licence holders to expand production capacity.

14,500 kilograms: The amount of dried cannabis licensed producers reported shipping to provincial and territorial retailers at the end of September, along with 370 litres of cannabis oil.

40 per cent: The portion of its initial product order the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation received leading up to legalization day on Oct. 17.

20-30 per cent: The portion of its initial product order Cannabis NB received leading up to legalization.

340 kilograms: The amount of cannabis Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries shipped to retailers in October.

51,277: The combined number of transactions made at the B.C. Cannabis Store in Kamloops and the online store between Oct. 17 and Nov. 13.

More than 200,000: The number of orders the Ontario Cannabis Store has received since legalization day.

The Canadian Press