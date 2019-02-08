Canada’s stock index posts fifth positive week of year despite Friday loss

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted its fifth positive week of the year despite closing lower Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.03 points at 15,633.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 63.20 points at 25,106.33. The S&P 500 index was up 1.83 points at 2,707.88, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.85 points at 7,298.20.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.36 cents US compared with an average of 75.27 cents US on Thursday after Statistics Canada said the economy added 66,800 jobs in January.

The March crude contract was up eight cents at US$52.72 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 3.2 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.30 at US$1,318.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.8 cents at US$2.81 a pound.

Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press