Refocused and reenergized, Canada’s most influential business magazine will help readers engage with the leaders who are driving innovation in this country

Business in Canada is changing — and so is Canadian Business.

Trusted by executives and entrepreneurs for nearly a century, the country’s preeminent business magazine is refocused, reenergized and ready for its exciting relaunch this September. Online and in print, the publication will offer everything from inspiring profiles to unique thought leadership that reflects the changing face of business from coast to coast — and with an eye to global trends.

“Business leaders today are not the same as they were a decade ago — or even five years ago,” says Charlotte Herrold, the newly appointed editor-in-chief of Canadian Business. “They’re young, diverse and progressively minded. They’re working to build a better future for Canada by fostering meaningful change, not by looking only at the bottom line.”

With this shift already underway, the upending effects of COVID-19 have brought these leaders — and their boundary-pushing ideas — even further to the fore. As they help Canada “build back better” in the post-pandemic world, Canadian Business will be there to serve up the inspiration and resources to fuel their important work.

It’s something that Canadian Business has been doing for more than 90 years. The magazine got its start in 1928 as a newsletter of the nascent Canadian Chamber of Commerce. Though its content was soberly bureaucratic, its aim (and that of the Chamber) was lofty: to foster a spirit of cooperation among business leaders — and in doing so, encourage innovation and improve the economy.

In 2021 and beyond, Canadian Business is all about bringing together the country’s business community. And whether you’re a small-business owner or a captain of industry, joining our community has real benefits. Sign up now for our e-newsletter to learn more about our relaunch and the many ways we’ll be challenging the status quo to showcase new ways of doing business. Among them, our Canadian Business Leadership Circle offers exclusive insights and experiences courtesy of a new C suite-level executive every month, while our CB Insider membership program will help you connect with other business leaders from across Canada.

Because those are the things leaders do. They communicate with clarity and authenticity. They embrace change. They build relationships with purpose. Exactly what you can expect from the new Canadian Business.