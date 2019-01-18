Canadian businessman files lawsuit to find hidden camera culprit

NEW YORK — Canadian businessman Gordon Flatt has filed a lawsuit in a U.S. court to find out who is behind three hidden video cameras he discovered in an apartment he uses in New York.

According to court documents, he and a companion were staying at the property owned by his brother, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. chief executive Bruce Flatt, in October when they discovered three hidden cameras, which allowed a user to access live audio and video remotely.

The documents added that after the discovery Flatt alerted his brother, who indicated he had no knowledge of the cameras and did not authorize anyone to install them in the apartment.

A Brookfield spokesperson says the apartment is owned by its chief executive but it is not his residence.

The devices were made by Nest Inc., and documents say the U.S. technology company confirmed one device had been activated on a one-month subscription but would not provide account holder information.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month says Flatt intends to subpoena Nest to discover the identity of the person, or persons, who installed and used the three cameras.

The Canadian Press



