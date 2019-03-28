Canadian dollar falls to three-week low on sliding oil and gold prices

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index bounced higher but lower energy and gold prices drove the loonie to a three-week low.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 22.96 points to 16,155.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 91.87 points at 25,717.46. The S&P 500 index was up 10.07 points at 2,815.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.79 points at 7,669.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 74.47 cents US compared with an average of 74.55 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was down 11 cents at US$59.30 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$21.60 at US$1,295.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.95 of a cent at US$2.87 a pound.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press



