Canopy Growth acquires hemp company AgriNextUSA in a move to boost U.S. business

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Packaging for a recreational cannabis product is shown at Canopy Growth Corporation's Tweed headquarters in Smiths Falls, Ont., on October 12, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. has acquired AgriNextUSA, a hemp business in the United States. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
SMITH FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. has acquired AgriNextUSA, in a move to boost its hemp business in the United States.
Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Canopy says AgriNextUSA chief executive Geoff Whaling will join Canopy Growth USA as a strategic adviser. It says Whaling is considered a hemp pioneer and a leading advocate for the sector in the United States.
Earlier this year, Canopy was granted a licence by the state of New York to process and produce hemp, a member of the cannabis plant family.
The Ontario-based company has announced plans to invest between US$100 million and US$150 million at its proposed New York hemp operations.
The U.S. legalized the cultivation of hemp late last year as a source of cannabidiol (CBD), one of the compounds also found in cannabis.