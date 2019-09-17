Canopy to hire new CEO by end of year: chairman

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin, is photographed during an interview in Toronto on Thursday, September 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
TORONTO — Canopy Growth Corp.’s chairman says it expects to complete its search for a new chief executive officer by the end of the calendar year.
John Bell adds that the “robust” search is already underway with a number of “well-seasoned” candidates.
Bell’s comments came at the cannabis company’s annual shareholder meeting in Toronto today, the first to be held since its co-founder Bruce Linton was terminated from his role as co-CEO in July after its biggest shareholder Constellation Brands said it was disappointed in its latest earnings.
Its current chief executive Mark Zekulin, who had previously been co-CEO alongside Linton, has said he would stay on until a suitable replacement was found.
Zekulin told shareholders at the meeting that it was his choice to leave, and it was a “natural progression” for new leadership to drive things forward.
Meanwhile, Linton on Tuesday announced his next moves, which include advisory roles in three companies including U.S.-based dispensary company Gage Cannabis Co. and Australia-based Mind Medicine Inc., which is focused on psychedelic-assisted medicines.