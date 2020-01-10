CIBC hires former MP Lisa Raitt as vice-chair of global investment banking

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Federal Conservative party candidate Lisa Raitt poses for a photograph near her campaign office in Milton, Ont., on Thursday, October 17, 2019. CIBC says Lisa Raitt will join the bank as vice-chair of global investment banking at the end of January. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
TORONTO — CIBC says it has hired former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt as vice-chair of global investment banking.
The bank says she will focus on developing and fostering senior level client relationships and business development globally as part of CIBC’s Capital Markets team.
Raitt, who lost her re-election bid for the Ontario riding of Milton in the last federal election, will start January 27.
She becomes the latest high-profile MP to move over to Canada’s banking sector.
Last February, Bank of Montreal hired former Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison as its vice-chair of investment and corporate banking.
In 2018, former Conservative Party leader Rona Ambrose joined TD Securities to support its global clients on best practices in navigating complex economic, trade, environmental and political issues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.