Citigroup: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NEW YORK (AP) _ Citigroup Inc. (C) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.98 billion.
The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.90 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.
The U.S. bank posted revenue of $24.93 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.38 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.7 billion.
Citigroup shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 31%. The stock has climbed 42% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on C at https://www.zacks.com/ap/C