Clarification: Election 2020-Biden Fundraising story

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at a meeting with local residents, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Emmetsburg, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
WASHINGTON — In a story Dec. 2, The Associated Press reported that Joe Biden raised $15.6 million for his Democratic presidential bid over the months of July, August, and September. The story should have noted that while the former vice-president’s campaign reported raising that much money, he also issued $400,000 in refunds, which lowered his net haul for the quarter to $15.2 million.