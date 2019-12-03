Clarification: Election 2020-Biden Fundraising story

  0

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at a meeting with local residents, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Emmetsburg, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON — In a story Dec. 2, The Associated Press reported that Joe Biden raised $15.6 million for his Democratic presidential bid over the months of July, August, and September. The story should have noted that while the former vice-president’s campaign reported raising that much money, he also issued $400,000 in refunds, which lowered his net haul for the quarter to $15.2 million.

The Associated Press

Comments are closed.