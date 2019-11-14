CPP Investment Board reports 2.3% return for Q2 after cash outflows

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it earned a return of 2.3 per cent during its most recent quarter, after expenses.

Net assets for the Toronto-based fund manager grew to $409.5 billion as of Sept. 30, up from $400.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The $8.9-billion quarter-to-quarter increase included $9.2 billion in net income from investments, after all CPPIB costs, offset by $300 million of cash outflows to the Canada Pension Plan.

CPPIB’s base account had $408.3 billion in net assets as of Sept. 30, up $8.6 billion from the previous quarter, and a new account for extended CPP benefits had $1.2 billion, up from $900 million at the end of June.

Its five-year annualized net real return, which adjusts for inflation, was 8.4 per cent and its 10-year real rate of return was 8.6 per cent during what was the second quarter of its 2019-20 financial year.

CPPIB is an independent fund manager for the national pension system, which invests excess contributions from employers and employees in most parts of Canada except for Quebec, which has its own provincial plan.

