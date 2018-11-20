CPPIB look to cash in on ‘disruption’ and shifts in technology, demographics

TORONTO — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it is embracing “disruption” and looking to cash in on emerging shifts in the global economy, such as a move towards autonomous cars and a growing, aging population.

CPPIB chief executive Mark Machin says its long-term investment timeline allows the board to look beyond any market cycle and invest based on large structural changes that will “fundamentally change how we all work and live.”

He pointed to CPPIB investments in California-based autonomous vehicle company Zoox and Square Capital, which invests in U.S. small business loans using machine learning.

Machin also cited an investment in Viking River Cruises which he says will benefit as the North American baby boomer generation retires and seeks travel adventures.

During his speech to the Canadian Club he also pointed to the shift of economic power from North America and Europe to Asia, and that roughly eight per cent of the board’s portfolio is in China.

He said CPPIB also said there is opportunity in climate change disruption and the board has investments in wind parks in Brazil and has $3-billion invested in wind and solar projects in Canada.

The Canadian Press