Domtar shares up after beating profit expectations for the third quarter

Domtar president and CEO John Williams gets ready for the paper company's annual meeting in Montreal, Wednesday, April 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
TORONTO — Shares in Domtar Corp. soared nearly 10 per cent in early trading after it reported better-than-expected results for its latest quarter.
The shares were up $4.43 at $51.33 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Domtar, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$20 million or 32 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from a profit of $99 million or $1.57 per diluted share a year ago.
Consolidated sales for the quarter totalled $1.28 billion, down from $1.37 billion.
Excluding a number of one-time items, Domtar says it earned $55 million or 89 cents per share in the quarter compared with a profit of $92 million or $1.46 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 49 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.