Energy and financials help lift stocks in Toronto, U.S. markets up

TORONTO — The energy and financial sectors helped boost Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading while U.S. stock markets pushed higher following signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.29 points at 16,821.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 230.70 points at 27,723.26. The S&P 500 index was up 16.44 points at 3,093.22, while the Nasdaq composite was up 63.52 points at 8,474.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.86 cents US compared with an average of 75.88 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.00 at US$57.35 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 1.1 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$21.40 at US$1,471.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 4.85 cents at US$2.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press