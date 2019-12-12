Energy and health care push TSX higher; U.S. stock markets increase

TORONTO — Strength in the energy and health care sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also increased.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.70 points at 16,973.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 188.98 points at 28,100.28. The S&P 500 index was up 20.03 points at 3,161.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 36.80 points at 8,690.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.84 cents US compared with an average of 75.75 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was up 54 cents at US$59.24 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 3.7 cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$3.70 at US$1,471.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$2.79 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press