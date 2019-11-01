Exxon profit plummets with plenty of oil to go around

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this June 26, 2019, file photo a Mobil gas pump displays the various types of fuel and their prices at this Flowood, Miss., station. Exxon Mobil Corp. reports financial results Friday, Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
IRVING, Texas — Exxon Mobil’s profit tumbled with crude prices down about 15% from where they were last year, though a $300 million boost from a tax-related item helped.
Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday reported net income of $3.17 billion, or 75 cents per share. Those per-share earnings were 68 cents if one-time benefits are removed, topping expectations by 4 cents. But it’s about half of last year’s $6.24 billion, or $1.46 per share.
Revenue was $65.05 billion, down 15% from last year’s $76.61 billion.
Oil production rose 3% from a year earlier, to 3.9 million barrels per day. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, liquids production increased 4 per cent, driven by Permian Basin growth. Natural gas volumes climbed 1%.
Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rose slightly before the opening bell.
