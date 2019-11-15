FDA warns Dollar Tree about flagged Chinese manufacturers

WASHINGTON — Government regulators have again warned Dollar Tree’s parent company about importing drugs and cosmetics that could be tainted due to improper product testing during manufacturing.

The Food and Drug Administration said that Greenbrier International also did not properly perform its own lab analyses as required before releasing certain products, including an anti-dandruff shampoo and an acne face wash. The products were also mislabeled by the Chinese manufacturers.

The FDA told Greenbrier about violations at the Chinese companies as early as 2017. The FDA’s Nov. 6 warning to Greenbrier International says that the company continued to receive products from companies on “import alert,” even after Greenbrier International agreed not to.

A spokesman for the Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree said the company is co-operating with the FDA.

The Associated Press