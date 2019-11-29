Federal government posts $5.8B deficit in first half of 2019-20 fiscal year

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
People make their way along Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — The federal government ran a deficit of $5.8 billion over the first six months of its 2019-20 fiscal year compared with a surplus of $1.2 billion in the same period last year.
The Finance Department says the deficit came as program expenses climbed $12.4 billion to $156.9 billion compared with $144.5 billion last year.
The increase in spending was due to increases in major transfers to persons, major transfers to other levels of government and direct program expenses.
Revenues were up $6.1 billion at $164.1 billion compared with $158 billion a year ago, due to increases in personal and corporate income tax revenues, according to the department’s monthly fiscal monitor.
Public debt charges increased by $700 million to nearly $13 billion compared nearly $12.3 billion with a year ago due to higher consumer price index adjustments on real return bonds and a higher average effective interest rate on Government of Canada treasury bills.
The Liberal government forecasted a deficit in last spring’s budget of $19.8 billion for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.