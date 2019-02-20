Federal Liberal government to introduce pre-election budget on March 19

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Minister of Finance Bill Morneau announces March 19th as Federal budget day during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government will introduce its pre-election budget on March 19.
The document will be the Trudeau government’s fourth budget since the Liberals won the 2015 election — and its final one before October’s federal election.
Morneau made the announcement today in the House of Commons.
The budget is expected to include money to help workers get the skills training they need to adjust to the rapidly changing workforce.
Morneau has also said the Trudeau government is looking for ways to make home-buying more affordable for millennials — something that could be addressed in the budget.
He’s also hinted his budget will address some of the issues around pharmacare.