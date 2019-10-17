FedEx files $212M building permit for world hub in Tennessee

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx officials confirm the company has filed a building permit for its new package sorting facility and world hub in Tennessee.
The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports the $212 million permit filed Tuesday indicates the company could soon begin work on the Express World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, a major piece of an expansion project announced in 2018. The permit calls for a four-level building with offices, maintenance shops and a cafeteria.
FedEx officials announced in August the company would be investing an additional $450 million into the modernization project, for an expected total investment of more than $1 billion.
The newspaper reports Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this year giving FedEx more than $20 million in tax breaks for the hub. It’s scheduled for completion in 2025.
